Rain to Spoil RCB's Party vs GT in Bangalore? Anushka Sharma Provides an Update

The weather may be the decider as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 70, the last of the league phase, of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rain is threatening to play spoilsport, with the game running the possibility of being washed out completely.

RCB star Virat Kohli’s wife, Asnushka Sharma posted a video on her Instagram stories which shows incessant rain pouring downin Bengaluru.

Twitter users too have been posting photos and videos of Bengaluru rains with hailstorms:

Crazy hailstorm near Chinnaswamy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/gVo1pL15aX— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Situation at Chinnaswamy Stadium right now.. hope the rain god shows some mercy hope it stops by 6pm and rest our best underground drying system will take care.. #RCBvGT #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/xISXKZXjzQ— Vinay Gowda (@v_nayk) May 21, 2023

Thunderstorms + Heavy Rain currently in BENGALURUWASHOUT 100%pic.twitter.com/EOvySDbXeH — SAI❤️‍ (@viratkohliwtc2) May 21, 2023

The game is of utmost importance for RCB as a 4th place finish is on the line aling with a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already booked their place and will faceoff in Qualifier 1 on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Lucknow Super Giants finished third and will face whichever team finishes fourth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians all have 14 points but RCB and MI are yet to play their final league phase match.

MI will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first of the double-headers on Sunday, with RCB facing GT in the last league game of the season.

RCB will need to pick up a win over GT and hope MI lose to SRH in their final league game. While MI would need to beat SRH and hope GT beat RCB. As for RR, they will hope both RCB and MI lose and by huge margins.

RR have a net run-rate of 0.148, while RCB have an NRR of 0.180 and MI have -0.128.