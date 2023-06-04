'Best Cricket We Played Outside India': Rohit Calls Winning BGT After Adeliade Debacle the Major Highlight

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 will see two of the giants of Test cricket fighting for the prestigious mace in England. The much-awaited face-off kicks off on Wednesday at the Oval in London. The Aussie made it to the finals after finishing first in the WTC points table with 11 wins and 3 losses in 19 matches, bagging 66.67 points percentage. On the other hand, India ended second with 10 victories and 5 losses in 18 encounters, settling with a 58.8 points percentage.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, the two captains – Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins – came together to address an event called, “An Evening with Test Cricket Legends at The Oval" - hosted by renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle.

ALSO READ | ‘Sachin Was the Leader of the Pack’: Ponting Heaps Praise on Legend for Revolutionizing Test Cricket

Speaking about the key highlights of India’s Test cricket in the past couple of years, Rohit said the series win Down Under in 2020-21 with most of the senior players missing has been the biggest achievement for the team.

“The last couple of years, after the covid, the times weren’t that great. People were stuck indoors, we were in the bubble, we didn’t know what to expect. A lot of our younger boys were quite upset about that. But you need to beat the odds and come out of that situation," Rohit said at the event.

“I thought the way we played in Australia was the top highlight. After losing the first Test in Adelaide and then coming back shows the depth of the team as well. We had a lot of injuries as well. Though I was part of the last two games I knew what the team was going through.

ALSO READ | Australia Suffer Huge Blow as Star Pacer Gets Ruled Out of WTC Final Against India

“We held our nerves and we came out on top but there was a lot of groundwork there behind the scenes as well for us to get that result. A lot of young guys stepped in and turned things around for us. A lot of senior players were missing on that trip. So, yeah… that was certainly the best cricket we played outside India," he added.

Rohit further recalled the recent 2-1 win over Australia at home when the Indian pitches became the biggest talking point.

top videos

“Then again, the last series against India was exciting. Tough conditions, challenging pitches but we managed to go through that," Rohit said.