Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Their IPL 2023 Opener Against Rajasthan Royals: Report

Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of Indian Premier League 2023 against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. The two teams will face each other on April 2. Sunrisers appointed Aiden Markram as the new captain of the franchise after they released Kane Williamson ahead of the 2023 IPL auction. However, Markram has not joined the SRH camp yet and is currently in South Africa for the ODI series against Netherlands and is expected to arrive in India only on April 3. According to the ESPNCricinfo report, Bhuvneshwar will lead SRH in their season opener.

Bhuvneshwar has been an integral part of the SRH camp since their inception and has also led them several times in times in past. He has captained the Orange Army in seven matches out of which two went in his and the team’s favour.

The veteran India pacer also represented SRH during an all-captain photo session ahead of the 2023 season opener. Bhuvneshwar stood alongside other franchise skippers in the absence of Aiden Markram and posed with the trophy.

SRH finished eighth on the points table last season and made some big changes in the side for IPL 2023. After releasing the likes of Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran, SRH signed Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal to strengthen their batting unit. While they also made a valuable addition in the spin department by signing Adil Rashid.

SRH broke the bank for Brook as they shelled out a massive Rupees 13.25 Crores on the overseas recruit. They also managed to rope in former Punjab Kings captain Agrawal for a big sum of Rupees 8.5 Crores, beating the batsman’s former team to his signing.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar will once lead the SRH pace attack as tearaway pacer Umran Malik is expected to play a big role this season with the ball. T Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi are the two pacers who will look to impress the national selectors. While Marco Jansen is expected to be the overseas pick after his impressive show with the ball last season. In the spin department, Washington Sundar will remain the number one choice despite Adil Rashid’s inclusion.

