'Big Man' Kieron Pollard Joins Mumbai Indians Camp Ahead of IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature Kieron Pollard in a new role following his transition from a Mumbai Indians player to the team’s batting coach. Pollard has already touched down in India to join the squad for the pre-season camp. The franchise announced Pollard’s arrival through a special Instagram video, titled “the big man returns.” In the clip, the young cricketers of the Mumbai unit could be spotted speaking about the legendary all-rounder. Pollard was also featured in a lighter mood and revealed his first speech to the squad, saying, “I have told them straight away, ‘Don’t call me a coach. Call me Polly’.”

From the sideline of the training ground, Kieron Pollard spoke about his connection with the “Mumbai Indians family,” while also disclosing his excitement for the new responsibility. Reminiscing about his playing days, Pollard said, “The people of Mumbai have done a lot for me as an individual. I guess I have done something for them from a player’s perspective as well. The bond that we have is more than just cricket matches.”

Kieron Pollard has always been recognised as an influential figure on the pitch. As a player, he was spotted several times helping the youngsters with his rich experience. The Mumbai Indians batters also seem quite interested to benefit from the veteran’s guidance. Thrilled to have Pollard as their batting coach, 20-year-old Tital Verma said, “Last year, I was sharing the dressing room with him and this year, he is our coach.”

Dewald Brewis also has the past experience of playing alongside Pollard in the previous IPL season. Coming off the first net session with the Caribbean legend, the South African batting prodigy went on to recall his maiden year with the franchise. He revealed, “In my first net session, he (Pollard) batted with me. That was really cool.”

Kieron Pollard certainly turned out to be a name of trust in the Mumbai Indians’ middle order during his playing days. He represented the franchise for as many as 12 seasons before hanging his boots in 2022. Pollard played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s all five IPL trophies. The 35-year-old all-rounder has played 189 IPL matches during his illustrious career and has aggregated 3412 runs while fetching 69 wickets in total.

In their opening match this season, Mumbai Indians will square off against V Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 away from home.

