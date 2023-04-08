'Biggest Fraud of IPL': Netizens React After Riyan Parag Flops With Bat Against Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag faced the wrath of trolls after another poor outing with the bat in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Parag on Saturday was dismissed for just 7 by Rovman Powell who hit the timber of the local boy at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Parag came out to bat at a crucial stage of the game when Rajasthan Royals lost their skipper Sanju Samson for a duck in the 10th over. He joined hands with in-form Jos Buttler but failed to create any impact with the bat. He faced 11 balls and scored just seven runs before getting castled by Powell.

It was the third consecutive failure for Parag with the bat this season as earlier he scored just 7 and 20 in the previous matches.

The fans on Twitter bashed Parag for his flop show and inconsistency with the bat for the Royals.

50 matches, 40 Innings, batting average-16…. proper Bradmanesque level record for the academy.Seven wonders of the world may be else where, but the 8th one is here in academy and he’s none other than Riyan Parag #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/gEr1d7z9jf — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 8, 2023

King Riyan Parag pic.twitter.com/ZyIPPGbzUh— NARSA RATHORE (@Villain_773) April 8, 2023

Riyan Parag is the biggest fraud of IPL #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/q5jYNDrqtS— Awadhesh Mishra (@annnnshull) April 8, 2023

Riyan Parag: 90% Attitude10% Fielder— Harsh Goyal (@reHARSHal) April 8, 2023

“Kisne kaha khuli aankhon se sapne nahi dekh sakte" - Riyan Parag #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/zlX3z6zK2a— Khush Thakkar (@Khush_Thakkar12) April 8, 2023

Riyan Parag’s batting avg 16 SR : 124Attitude GamePlay pic.twitter.com/uXMMiCIL2P — Aviiiii (@sanjaysahufan) April 8, 2023

Parag has played 50 IPL matches in which he scored just 556 runs at an underwhelming average of 16.35. He has hit just two half-centuries in his IPL career so far. While this season he has scored just 34 runs in three innings.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals scored 199 for four against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Opening the innings after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs.

While Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out.

For DC, Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 36 runs.

