1-MIN READ

'Biggest Step Forward in History of American Cricket': Corey Anderson on Minor League Cricket

Corey Anderson represented New Zealand in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is. (AFP Photo)

Corey Anderson represented New Zealand in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is. (AFP Photo)

The Minor League Cricket Championship will return this summer, with approximately 150 matches set to take place in August and September

One of the most experienced T20 players in the world, Corey Anderson is eagerly looking forward to the 2023 Sunoco Minor League Cricket a> hampionship.

The New Zealand allrounder expressed that the tournament is important for the future of American cricket, “This summer will be the biggest step forward in the history of American cricket. I can’t wait to play in Minor League Cricket in July. It’s really important for the future of American cricket that we keep on developing talent with the Sunoco Minor League Cricket championship to follow MLC in August and September.”

The Minor League Cricket (MiLC) also announced that Sunoco will be the title sponsor for the third season of the most extensive nationwide T20 championship in American cricket. Furthermore, Laxmi – one of America’s leading South Asian food brands – joins the 2023 Minor League Cricket Championship as Official Partner.

The Minor League Cricket Championship will return this summer, with approximately 150 matches set to take place in August and September.

The domestic player draft will take place in May, part of the selection process that will see more than 400 US-based players participate in the tournament featuring 26 teams.

The draft date and complete match schedule will be released soon.

Speaking about the partnerships, Anderson said, “The support of the MiLC team owners and partners including Sunoco and Laxmi is what makes this pipeline possible. A year out from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup coming here, the type of competition we now have in the United States is building a platform of talent we think will surprise the world of cricket in the future.”

    America’s first nationwide T20 championship saw its second season won by the Seattle Thunderbolts in August 2022, with the team from the Pacific Northwest claiming a $150,000 first place prize by defeating the Atlanta Fire in the final.

