WATCH: Joe Root's Younger Brother Billy Takes a Blinder in Vitality Blast for Glamorgan Against Gloucestershire

English batsman-par-excellence Joe Root’s younger brother, Billy, pulled off a stunning catch during the Vitality Blast T20 match between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire.

Fielding in the deep, Billy did exceptionally well as he managed to cling on to a blinder of a catch in a diving effort to get rid of Gloucestershire batsman Sam Charlesworth, who was dismissed for 45 off 28 delivered, thanks to the stunning catch.

That is some grab from Billy Root 😲Brilliant work from the @GlamCricket fielder!#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/CE0JjIYrt5 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2023

Glamorgan put up a score of 183 runs for the loss of five wickets in the first innings of the game as Sam Northeast’s half-century and sizeable contributions from Billy and Timm Van Der Gugten saw them put up a defendable score on the board.

Glamorgan were off to a shaky start after being put to bat by Gloucestershire as Kiran Carlson and Prem Sisodiya, the openers for Glamorgan went sent back to the pavilion for 3 runs and 1 run respectively.

Billy steadied the innings with his 36 runs off 24 deliveries, while Northeast made 60 off just 48 deliveries.

Chris Cooke added 28 runs off 17 balls before Van Der Gugten chipped in with 38 runs off his willow.

Gloucestershire lost their skipper Miles Hammond in the fourth over as he was scalped by Ruaidri Smith. But, opener Grant Roelofson made 33 runs off 24 balls before falling prey to Sisodiya.

Charlesworth seemed to be taking the game away from Glamorgan with his knock, before Billy produced the excellent bit of fielding to get rid of the left-handed batsman.

Ben Wells, Gram Van Buuren, David Payne and Zaman Akhtar all has double-digit run contributions as Wells and Payne made 15 runs each and Van Buuren and Akhtar added 11 runs each.

But, ultimately Gloucestershire ended up 32 runs short as Glamorgan managed to scalp 8 wickets before the end of 20 overs, while also managing to restrict Gloucestershire to 151/ 8 wickets.

Billy’s brother, Joe, is an integral part of the English Test setup and produced a magnificent ton in the first innings of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.