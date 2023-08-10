Blind Cricket to Debut at World Blind Games, but CABI Continues to Field for BCCI Support

In a historic development, cricket will be introduced for the first time at the International Blind Sports Federation’s (IBSA) 2023 World Blind Games in Birmingham in the UK.

The Indian Blind Sports Association has collaborated with the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) to send men’s as well as women’s teams to the Games.

While 70 countries are expected to participate across different sports, five countries will inaugurate cricket at the Games. These countries include hosts England, alongside India, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in both men’s and women’s categories.

According to CABI Chairman Mahantesh Kivadasannvar India will start as favourites across both the categories. This shall not come as a surprise either, considering the men’s team has won two 50-over World Cups and three T20 World Cups.

“We are going in as favorites because we have won many World Championships. Three T20 World Cups, two ODI World Cups and the Asian Championship. So with this track record our team is going as the favourite,” Kivadasannvar told CricketNext.

ALSO READ| ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Shifted to October 14, Eight More Matches Rescheduled

“Even amongst girls, India is the only team which has defeated Nepal. Among girls Nepal is the strongest team in the world. Unfortunately they are not coming, so I feel our men and women both are favourites,” Kivadasannvar added.

Further the chairman credited the English Cricket Board for first time inclusion of cricket in World Games.

“I think it’s a very important milestone for blind Cricket at a global level and especially for us both men and women teams are taking part. Thanks to the efforts of ECB who have convinced International Blind Sports Association to include blind Cricket in this. I think it’s a great step so this will really open many more doors for blind cricketers.”

The wait is finally over! 📷Get ready for the ultimate showdown as the best in the world compete for the prestigious World Games Championship! 📷📷#WorldGamesChampionship #EsportsSupremacy #BestInGaming #GamingGlory #ChampionOfTheWorld #GameOn pic.twitter.com/w2Ghl08bLV— Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) August 5, 2023

While the men’s team has been world beater for almost a decade, the women’s team was recently formed and they played their first international series against Nepal as late as in April 2023. Kivadasannvar said that the team despite being newly formed, is coming together quite well.

ALSO READ| ‘Excited to See How India Will Play in World Cup’: Craig Ervine Has High Expectations from Virat Kohli and Team India | Exclusive

“That (Nepal tour) was the first exposure of them going out of the country, and blind women coming out of the house itself is a big achievement. They’re coming out and playing the game, I think you can imagine their spirit. It took a lot of time for us, it took a lot of resources, a lot of efforts but once we have formed the team now, they’re all gelling very well.

“Their communication has improved, their fielding standards, batting standards and running between the wickets, bowling, every Department in the game has seen significant improvement after they had a visit to Nepal. Though they lost, but it was a great exposure.

Lack of support from the BCCI

While blind cricket seems to be taking rapid strides, it is yet to unearth its complete potential. One of the biggest concerns the CABI faces is lack of financial support. Several prospective sponsors think that the BCCI – the board that controls cricket in India – is a financially rich body and does not need any help.

However, the fact is that the CABI does not fall under the ambit of BCCI and the BCCI is yet to officially recognize the board for visually challenged cricketers.

CABI General Secretary Shailendra Yadav echoed the board’s disappointment in the BCCI.

“It needs to be promoted a lot more. We need more good sponsors to come forward. People are thinking that we are getting lot of support from the BCCI, so sponsors are not coming forward. We also have to work hard on our marketing and strategy.

ALSO READ| ‘Slight Advantage for India… ‘: Ex-Sri Lanka Pacer on Upcoming World Cup | Exclusive

“This year is a World Cup year that India is hosting for the normal cricketers. I believe if after this World Blind Game, if we can do well and come with the trophy and gold medal, I hope we will be part of the mainstream,” Yadav told CricketNext.

Yadav also urged the media to throw more light on blind cricket.

Wishing the Indian Blind Cricket team the best as they embark on their historic debut at the IBSA World Games 2023! Your dedication is truly inspiring. Play with passion and let your spirit shine on the field. 🇮🇳🌟 #IBSAWorldGames2023 @blind_cricket pic.twitter.com/btdViEfABu— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 9, 2023

While former India star Mohammed Kaif attended the media event for World Blind Games as the chief guest, Yadav said that well-known personalities such as Kaif not only help in promoting the sport, but also helps in motivating the players.

Yadav also urged the BCCI to officially recognise CABI and also help them with financial support.

“First of all, we required recognition (from the BCCI), because we are playing blind cricket since last 30 years, and we are doing really very well. It is a very tough game, so once BCCI will give recognition to us, we’ll able to get sponsorships, funding from corporates and from the government.

“We are playing just with the CABI logo. When we will get the rights to use the BCCI logo, then people will start following us and sponsors will also come.”

While the visually challenged cricketers are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to bring the glory to India, it will be worthwhile to see the BCCI’s support and their growth in the times to come.