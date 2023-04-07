'Bounce Back Stronger': Babar Azam Sends Message of Support to Injured Kane Williamson

Pakistani skipper and batsman par excellence Babar Azam sent his wishes to injured New Zealand star Kane Williamson in a touching gesture.

Kiwi Williamson injured his leg during the IPL 2023 opener between his new side Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings while fielding.

The classy batsman was carried off the field in a troubling scene before being subjected to scans after returning to his home in New Zealand. Unfortunately for the right-handed batsman, the scans said that he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right leg.

He is set to go under the knife in the upcoming weeks and will be subjected to a lengthy period of recovery, thereby ruling him out of the ODI World Cup slated to take place in October and November of this year.

Pakistan captain Azam extended his support to the silky batsman from Tauranga with his tweet that read “Bounce Back Stronger. Get Well Soon Kane Williamson".

Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/XSkMa70qXO— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 6, 2023

The 28-year-old has won a lot of hearts with the gesture, and it isn’t the first time that the brilliant batsman has extended his support to counterparts dealing with troubling times.

Azam backed former Indian captain Virat Kohli, stating that “This too shall pass" when the 34-year-old from New Delhi was going through a lean patch with the bat and was struggling to string some good innings’ together.

It was a moving gesture, especially considering the sporting and historic rivalry between the neighbouring nations, Pakitan and India.

Gujarat Titans replace Williamson with Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka following the untimely injury to the Kiwi.

Azam will lead the Pakistan team set to welcome New Zealand for a three-match T20I series on the 14th of April. Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi will serve as the venues for the games between the sides.

Pakistani strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will feature in the series against the touring Kiwis after making his comeback to the international fold following a bout of injury that sidelined him for a prolonged period.

