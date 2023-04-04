'Bowling No-balls is a Crime in T20 Cricket But...': CSK Bowler Responds After MS Dhoni Issues Stern Warning

During the post-match presentation after Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 contest, MS Dhoni, with a smile, gave a gentle warning to his fast bowlers: Cut down on extras or be ready to play under a new captain. Dhoni may have been joking (or not) when he said that quitting captaincy is an option but it was evident he was not impressed with the profligacy.

In total, CSK sent down 13 wides and three no-balls and fast bowler Tushar Deshpande was the biggest perpetrator bowling four wides and all three no-balls.

A couple of those extras from Deshpande came in the final over of LSG’s unsuccessful chase of 218 as he conceded 15 runs in it.

The 27-year-old pacer admitted that bowling in the death overs is quite a challenge and he’s still learning the tricks of the trade from one of the finest proponents of the art, Dwayne Bravo.

“Bowling in the death is not an easy skill," Deshpande told reporters after the match. “I am still learning, we have a great death bowler as our bowling coach DJ Bravo and I am just trying to pick his brains. My role is quite similar to what Bravo has done over the years for CSK. I can’t fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him."

Deshpande admitted no-balls in T20 cricket is equivalent to a crime but he wants to move on from it. “I am a firm believer in the present; what’s gone is gone. Bowling no-balls is a crime in T20 cricket but if I keep cribbing about it, I might have given away 10 extra runs and the results might have gone either way. So I was just focused on making a good comeback. I kept telling myself that you can win the game for the team," Deshpande said.

Deshpande, who took 2/45 from four overs, says he’s focused on improving his bowling and not worried whether he will get a chance to play again. “I think getting a chance (to play) or not is not in my hands. But what is in my hand is to make an effort and keep on improving day by day, so I was focusing on that, and I feel personally when I keep on growing as a bowler, the opportunities will keep coming, and I just need to grab it with a cool mind," he said.

The Mumbai cricketer was impressed by the ‘exceptional’ atmosphere of Chepauk Stadium. “I couldn’t hear anything. It was literally very loud, it was exceptional. I (had) just heard about Chepuak and today I had experienced it," he said.

