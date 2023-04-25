'Bring Back Hardik Pandya Into The Test Squad': Former India Cricketer Thinks Allrounder Could've Been Part of WTC Final

Should Hardik Pandya be recalled in India’s Test squad?

It might not be the most hotly debated topic but a Tweet from a former India cricketer might end up kickstarting the conversation on when and what should be the criteria for someone like Pandya who has been performing quite well in white-ball cricket should get a Test recall.

“It wouldn’t have been a bad idea to bring back Hardik Pandya into the test squad," Dodda Ganesh tweeted after BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the WTC final on Tuesday morning.

It wouldn’t have been a bad idea to bring back Hardik Pandya into the test squad #CricketTwitter— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) April 25, 2023

It’s been nearly five years since Pandya last played a Test for India. Issues with back injury kept him away from cricket for a significant period and then subsequent delays in his return plus inability to bowl at full pelt meant he lost his place in red-ball squad.

However, Pandya is now back to full strength and has put up impressive shows across departments. He’s now the unofficial first-choice captain in T20Is and there are murmurs of him being in the race to succeed Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper as well.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane lost their spots in Test cricket before making a comeback following impressive performances in first-class cricket.

Will Pandya consider a return to FC cricket himself and launch a comeback bid?

What Pandya Has Said on His Potential Test Return?

“I will come (back) when I feel (it’s) the right time to play Test-match cricket," Pandya said when questioned earlier this year.

“Right now, I’m going to focus on white-ball cricket, which is important, and if the time is right and my body is fine, I’ll give (red-ball cricket) a try," he added.

Pandya’s Test Record

The 29-year-old has played 11 Tests so far and scored 532 runs at 31.29 including a century and four fifties. He has taken 17 wickets at 31.05 including a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Ganesh also feels that India should be playing both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the WTF final which will be played at The Oval in London from June 7.

India should play both Ashwin and Jadeja in the #WTCFinals— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) April 25, 2023

“India should play both Ashwin and Jadeja in the #WTCFinals," he tweeted.

