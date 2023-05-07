'Broke the Back of the Chase in First Six': RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis Laments Not Maximizing on Innings After Defeat at DC

Delhi Capitals climbed out of the bottom of the IPL 2023 standings with their 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Batting first RCB put up a score of 181 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs, which DC chased down in 16.4 overs, riding on a Phil Salt blitzkrieg.

Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis, who scored 45 runs off 32 deliveries with the willow, opined that they thought the score was defendable.

“I thought we were pretty close to par. We thought 185 is a good score. But there was a little bit of dew in the second innings," said the South African.

However, du Plessis appreciated the Delhi batsmen who navigated very well and managed to shift the balance of the game in their favour.

“But we have to give credit to their batters, they played really well. The pressure their batters put on the spinners led to some mistakes. They made our bowlers sit back a little bit after the powerplay," the 38-year-old said.

“We didn’t maximise our innings. At about 12 overs, we felt like 185 was a par score. Obviously, you like to have one of those big overs to take you to 200, which would have been a good score," he elaborated.

Du Plessis and Kohli gave RCB a great start as they put up an 82-run stand for the first wicket, but the same couldn’t be said about Glenn Maxwell’s performance on the day, as he went for a duck.

Mahipal Lomror played a lovely innings as he managed 54 runs off just 29 balls and du Plessis credited the youngster for his valiant knock.

“We felt that we had a good enough foundation for Maxi to come in at three. Very pleased to see Lomror come in at No. 5 and play really well. It was very positive for him."

He also opined that DC managed to take the sting out of RCB’s play with their batting performance in the first six overs.

“They pretty much broke the back of the chase in the first six, the way they were going."

The South African added that the team needs someone to fire at the number three position.

“Just hope that at No. 3, someone puts their hands up and scores a lot of runs," he concluded.

