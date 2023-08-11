CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Andy FlowerManoj TiwaryMohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament to be Played in 4-day Format for First Time
1-MIN READ

Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament to be Played in 4-day Format for First Time

Published By: Aakash Biswas

PTI

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 08:42 IST

Chennai, India

Buchi Babu trophy to get underway on August 15

Buchi Babu trophy to get underway on August 15

There will be four groups of three teams each, and the top sides from each group make it to the semifinals. While the winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, the runner-up will get Rs 2 lakhs

The Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament will be played in a four-day format for the first time, from August 15 to September 11, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced on Thursday.

Also, for the first time, the 28-day competition — the longest in its history — will be held out of Chennai and will be played at Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem and Natham.

The tournament was last organised during the 2016-17 domestic season and returns after a gap of six years.

A total of 12 teams will participate including the TNCA President’s XI and TNCA XI. The other ten state teams are Indian Railways, Haryana, Baroda, Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal.

There will be four groups of three teams each, and the top sides from each group make it to the semifinals.

While the winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, the runner-up will get Rs 2 lakhs.

The winners of the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament will receive Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

“Due to the non-availability of MAC Stadium which is under preparation for the forthcoming World Cup and ongoing First Division League matches we have moved the tournament to the districts," TNCA said.

Former India player Krishnamachari Srikkanth said, “Buchi Babu Tournament has been a stepping stone for several Indian cricketers."

Buchi Babu Tournament 2023 groups:.

Group A: TNCA Pres XI, Indian Railways and Tripura.

Group B: Haryana, Baroda and MP.

Group C: Mumbai, Delhi and J&K.

Group D: TNCA XI, Kerala and Bengal.

Buchi Babu Tournament 2023 schedule:.

Aug 15-18:

TNCA Pres XI vs Indian Railways (Coimbatore)

Haryana vs Baroda (Dindigul)

Mumbai vs Delhi (Salem)

TNCA XI vs Kerala (Tirunelveli)

Aug 21-24:

Indians Railways vs Tripura (Coimbatore)

Baroda vs MP (Dindigul)

Delhi vs J&K (Salem)

Kerala vs Bengal (Tirunelveli).

Aug 27-30:

TNCA Pres XI vs Tripura

Haryana vs MP

Mumbai vs J&K

TNCA XI vs Bengal

Sep 2-5:

Semi-final - A vs C (Salem)

Semi-final - B vs D (Dindigul)

Sep 8-11:

Final (Coimbatore)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buchi Babu Trophy
  2. tamil nadu cricket association
first published:August 11, 2023, 08:42 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 08:42 IST