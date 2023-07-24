By Whatever Means, Australia Got Result Which Means Retain Ashes And That’s What It’s All About: David Lloyd

Former England cricketer David Lloyd believes that despite Australia facing a challenging situation in the fourth Test and the match being washed out, the visitors deserved to retain the Ashes.

Rain washed away England’s hopes of levelling the series on day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester as Australia retained their hold on the Ashes.

“For all the problems that would be perceived with the Australian cricket team, they came into Old Trafford with a 2-1 series lead. We can’t forget that and it was England who had to make all the run in this Test," Lloyd said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Australia parked the bus, filled the team full of batters and didn’t play a spinner. By whatever means, they got the result which means that retain the Ashes and that’s what it’s all about.

“You move on to The Oval and both teams will be wanting to pump it up and win the match. England will want to win to make it 2-2 and say they were the better side whilst Australia will want to go 3-1 and say, ‘I told you so’.

“(Pat Cummins) would’ve rather retained the Ashes with a resounding win but nevertheless… England couldn’t get over the line because of the weather," he said.

England registered 592 all out in their first innings but Ben Stokes’ decision to allow Jonny Bairstow to chase a century has drawn criticism. The hosts spent nearly 12 overs for the ninth and 10th wicket partnerships, which would have been crucial in their attempt to dismiss Australia and level the series.

“I have no problem with it," Lloyd added in regard to Stokes’ non-declaration. They were absolutely on their knees, Australia. It was complete mayhem because there were arms flying everywhere.

“There wasn’t a clue who was captain of the side and (Cummins) certainly went AWOL. (If I was Stokes), I would’ve kept them out there and done exactly that. You can’t predict the weather because we have had a shocking day in Manchester," said Lloyd.

Australia will now head into the final Test at The Oval, starting on Thursday, with an aim to seal a historic Ashes series triumph in English soil in 22 years.