‘Can Face Bowlers Who are Good Too’: Ex-Caribbean Batter’s Stern Warning For Virat Kohli

In terms of talent and skills, Virat Kohli certainly occupies the front row among many present-generation cricketers. Considering the progress of his career, a lot of experts have already predicted that Kohli will make most of the cricketing records to his name. He has already reached 76 international centuries and is looking promising to shatter Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 100 tons. But former West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers believes it is too early to make that prediction.

During a conversation with Revsportsz, Sobers did acknowledge that Kohli has got the right approach and attitude to shine. But the ex-Caribbean batter felt it would be hard for Kohli to maintain the same form in every game.

“I think Kohli is a good player. He plays very well and has got the right approach and right attitude. I have never been surprised by the number of runs he makes,” Gary Sobers admitted.

But when he was asked if Kohli would break the biggest of the records, Sobers shelled out a stern warning for the veteran Indian batter, underlining the competitiveness among players in recent times.

“Well, I won’t say that because sometimes cricket can become really funny. You can face some bowlers who are good too,” Sobers said.

Pointing at the unpredictable nature of this sport, the Caribbean legend said that there are some bowlers who can do certain things at times that one couldn’t even think about.

“When you have been playing often against these kinds of players, you need to be good enough to rise,” Sobers explained.

A few days ago, Virat Kohli completed his 500 matches in the international arena when India and the West Indies squared off for a Test match in Trinidad. It is unquestionably a matter of pride for Kohli, who became only the fourth Indian cricketer to play 500 international games.

Previously, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rahul Dravid have achieved the feat. But Kohli made the milestone match more special as he notched up a century during India’s first innings. The right-handed batter scored 101 runs off 206 balls, a knock that comprised 11 boundaries.

After the two-match Test series, India are now playing a three-match ODI series against West Indies. Virat Kohli was part of the playing eleven in the opening ODI but was rested in the following game, which the Men in Blue lost by 6 wickets. Kohli is expected to take the field in the third ODI, which is scheduled for August 1.