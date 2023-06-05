Can 'Smart' Meerut Be Game Changer With 'Cheapest AI-Powered Bats'? Exclusive

In one of the biggest technological advancements, Meerut’s sports industry is set to start manufacturing smart cricket bats with artificial intelligence (AI).

While AI-powered bats is not a new term in India, it’s the first time that Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where sports industry’s net sales are worth Rs 15,000 crore annually, will come up with a smart cricket bat. Manufacturers claim that their AI-powered bats would be the “cheapest in the market". They said the bats will be a game changer for Indian cricket, as it will not only help players improve their skills, but also the coaches/players analyzing the game.

“It may sound easy, but actually it’s not. We have been working on AI-powered cricket bats. After spending almost three-four years on research and development, we are ready with the prototype. We are done with the hardware, but we are still working on the application. I think it will take another few months for our team to make the bat ready for the field test,” said Aman Deep Singh, owner of Heega Sports in Meerut, which manufactures cricket bats and balls.

DATA CAPTURED AS SOON AS BATSMAN HITS THE BALL

It began in October 2018 after former India captain Anil Kumble’s technology start-up, Spektacom Technologies, launched the “power bat" — a unique tool powered by Microsoft’s Azure Cloud platform and its AI and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The launch not only created ripples in the entire sports industry, but also left Singh deeply motivated.

“I then decided to launch my own AI-powered bat. For a simple bat manufacturer, it was no less than a dream,” Singh recollected.

Singh, who considers himself a new player in the industry, said he waited for a good time to start work. Those who know Singh said in 2020, when the nation was busy finding ways to battle lockdown blues, Singh and his team were shaping up his dream project. Eventually, he was ready with the prototype.

Refusing to share pictures of the prototype, Singh said it can be only revealed after filing patent.

He, however, gave details of the one-of-its kind smart bat. “It’s going to be a revolutionary one. Similar to smart watches or any other AI-enabled gadget, the AI cricket bat too can provide real-time data, basically related to the player’s performance. Other than this, it can also provide data such as the impact of the ball, quality of the shot, force used, fitness-based statistics and others. The application is designed in a way that the data is captured soon after the batsman hits the ball.”

He said the same data can be analyzed by the coach at the time of net practice to enhance the skills of the batsmen.

WOOD FROM KASHMIR, HANDLE FROM MALAYSIA, BATTERY FROM TAIWAN

The bat is made from Kashmir Willow – the best suited wood for making bats — and its handle is made from a special cane from Malaysia. He said they have recently imported a special flexible battery from Taiwan to power the chips and sensors, inserted inside the bat, without adding weight.

Singh said the entire project cost him around Rs 25 lakh. “Our USP would be that our AI bat would be the cheapest in the market. Currently, regular bats costs Rs 2,500 and Rs 60,000. We are working in a way that AI-powered bats would also be sold at the same price,” he added.

He said there is a lot of talent among the youths in UP and other states. “I am sure that the smart bat would act as a tool for budding cricketers to hone their skills and to take cricket to the next level, bringing laurels to the country. Our aim behind is not to make profits, but to serve the country in our own way,” he further added.

‘PROUD MOMENT’

Meerut has around 2,500 units engaged in manufacturing of sports goods, largely cricket bats and balls. In 2021-2022, the total export of the sports goods from the region was worth Rs 780 crore, according to the rough estimates by the Indian Industries Association (IIA)​.

Meerut’s sports industry is a source of employment for at least 6,000 people and generates indirect employment for three lakh people.

top videos

Officials with the IIA, too, hailed the initiative and said the move would be a proud moment for the sports industry of Meerut.

“It’s a proud moment for the Meerut sports industry, if such things are happening. In today’s technologically advanced era, such advancements are part of life,” said Anurag Agarwal, Divisional Chairman, Meerut, IIA.