'Can't Take Credit From How Good a Bowler Trent Boult is in Powerplay': David Warner After Defeat vs RR

David Warner lauded Rajasthan Royals premier pacer Trent Boult’s bowling in the powerplay which put pressure on the Delhi Capitals in the massive 200-run chase. DC skipper Warner admitted that losing a couple of wickets in the first over made things challenging for them in the chase. Boult ran riot with the new ball and got the better of Prithvi Shaw (0) and Manish Pandey (0) in successive deliveries to rock Capitals early.

Boult ended up with the match-winning spell of 3/29 as later he also claimed the scalp of Lalit Yadav. Delhi just managed 142/9 to cap a hat-trick of defeats in the ongoing IPL under Warner’s leadership.

“Can’t take the credit from how good a bowler Trent Boult is in the powerplay and he bowled extremely well. It was always going to be a challenge to come out here and chase 200 with early wickets in the powerplay," Warner said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The early wickets didn’t allow Warner to play his natural aggressive game as he waged a lone battle with his second half-century in three matches, however, the southpaw’s 55-ball 65 never posed any threat.

“It’s always difficult when we are losing wickets at the other end. It is frustrating. I have been hitting a lot of the fielders of late, but I will keep going out there and back myself," he said, adding 175-180 was the par score here.

“We are professional athletes, and have to go back in the nets. It’s about executing, and hopefully we can regroup," he added.

Ashwin reads batters very well: Samson

Rajasthan Royals spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (3/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/25) were on top of their game and made life difficult for DC.

South African left-hander Rilee Rossouw looked to revive RR’s run chase but Ashwin cut short his innings for 14, bowling in the power-play.

“He (Ashwin) reads the batters very well. He is always looking at the batters and getting the hints. They had a lot of left-handers and bowling Ash bhai a few overs were crucial," Samson said.

