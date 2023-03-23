Celebrating 7 Years of MS Dhoni’s Brilliance Behind Stumps Against Bangladesh in 2016 T20 World Cup

From walloping an epic World Cup-winning six to winning the ICC treble, MS Dhoni has single-handedly produced innumerable iconic moments in the history of Indian cricket. But one moment that certainly stands out from the rest is India’s T20 World Cup victory against Bangladesh in 2016.

Once again, it was Dhoni who scripted a spectacular run out to earn a victory for Team India in the nail-biting encounter. Dhoni’s prompt glovework got etched in the memories of billions of Indian cricket fans as the Men in Blue recorded one of the most remarkable wins in the history of the game.

As the Indian cricket team celebrates their seventh anniversary of the sensational victory today, the footage of Dhoni’s astonishing run-out seems to have resurfaced once again on social media.

MS Dhoni brilliance behind the stumps happened 7 years ago in the T20 World Cup.One of the epic moments in Indian cricket history. pic.twitter.com/5HJEtYSGB0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2023

The clip went viral in no time as Indian cricket fans walked down memory lane to recall the iconic moment.

Here are some reactions.

Terming MS Dhoni as ‘superman,’ one Twitter user commented, “Dhoni was the superman we never knew we needed. Victories at 2007 and 2011 World Cups.”

Dhoni was the superman we never knew we needed. 2007, 2011 WC.— Rishabh (@rish_gpta) March 23, 2023

“Cannot believe that it happened seven years ago. It seems like that yesterday I was praying for India’s win in that crunch situation,” recalled one person.

Can't believe that's it happened seven years ago. It seems like that yesterday I was praying to God for Ind's win from such a situation.— Aditya Verma (@Aditya17062002) March 22, 2023

Echoing a similar sentiment a certain social media user commented, “Seven years ago! The memory is still fresh, feels like yesterday.”

7 years ago!! The memory is still fresh…feels like yesterday🥲— Shauryaa Bhardwaj (@iamshauryaa07) March 22, 2023

A certain person stated that he still gets “goosebumps” while watching the highlights of this match.

Still get goosebumps while watching this match highlights— Lazy Boy (@LazyBoy39043224) March 22, 2023

This person branded MS Dhoni as the “best cricketer ever.”

Best cricketer ever no one comes close— LA LA LAND ☭ (@Pratikeighteen) March 22, 2023

MS Dhoni’s sensational glovework sent Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim back to the dressing room for a duck. The Indian skipper’s presence of mind helped India to stay alive in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Batting first in the match, India posted a decent total of 146/7. Suresh Raina emerged as India’s highest scorer with 30. Bangladesh, in response, managed to reach 145/9 in 20 overs. Team India, however, eventually crashed out of the 2016 T20 World Cup in the semi-final after conceding a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual champions West Indies.

