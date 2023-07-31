Central Zone vs South Zone Live Cricket Streaming For Deodhar Trophy 2023: How to Watch Central Zone vs South Zone Coverage on TV And Online

With four back-to-back victories, South Zone have already booked their ticket to the final of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will eye to maintain the unbeaten streak when it takes on Central Zone in the final group league fixture. The match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 1. Central Zone though have nothing to get from the match as they are not in contention to make it to the final. Out of their last four games, Central have managed to secure a single win and currently occupies the fourth place in the table. Their only victory came in the previous game, in which they beat North East Zone by 8 wickets.

South Zone have unquestionably been the dominant force in this year’s Deodhar Trophy. Their batting department appeared in supreme form in the previous outings. In the last match against East Zone, South got a target of 230 runs in 50 overs. Powered by an 84-run knock from captain Mayank Agarwal and a composed 53 from Sai Sudarshan, South comfortably reached the required total in 44.2 overs, losing only 5 wickets.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Deodhar Trophy 2023 match between Central Zone and South Zone; here is all you need to know:

What date Deodhar Trophy 2023 match between Central Zone and South Zone will be played?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 match between Central Zone and South Zone will take place on August 1, Tuesday.

Where will the Deodhar Trophy 2023 match Central Zone vs South Zone be played?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 match between Central Zone and South Zone will be played at CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

What time will the Deodhar Trophy 2023 match between Central Zone and South Zone begin?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 match between Central Zone and South Zone will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Central Zone vs South Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 match?

Central Zone vs South Zone match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Central Zone vs South Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 match?

Central Zone vs South Zone match will be streamed live onBCCI.TVand the BCCI app in India.

What are the full squads of Central Zone and South Zone For the Deodhar Trophy 2023?

Central Zone Full Squad: Venkatesh Iyer (c), Aryan Juyal (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Madhav Kaushik, Rinku Singh, Mohsin Khan, Karn Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Akash Madhwal, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Thakur, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothari

South Zone Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arun Karthik (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, N Jagadeesan, Washington Sundar, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sai Kishore, Arjun Tendulkar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohit Redkar, Rohit Rayudu