'Champion Players Always Find a Way': Ricky Ponting Defends Out-of-form Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli ended his century drought last year during Asia Cup 2023 when he peeled off his maiden such score in a T20I. It was expected that the batting superstar will be back to his old phase when he was scoring centuries for fun.

It seemed that Kohli of old is back when he belted three centuries in four ODI innings. His white-ball numbers remain impressive but in Test whites, Kohli has continued to struggle.

In the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy at home, Kohli has managed just 111 runs across five innings with a high score of 44 during the first innings of Delhi Test. Though in his defense the pitches used for the series haven’t been conducive for batters with Rohit Sharma the lone century maker from either side so far.

And that’s exactly what Australia legend Ricky Ponting has to say when asked about Kohli’s form. “I’m not looking at anybody’s form in this Test series because, for a batsman, it has just been an absolute, it’s been a nightmare,” Ponting told ICC.

Ponting admits Kohli is going through a drought but it’s not a concern for him/

“For Virat, I’ve said it before (and) I say it over and over. Champion players always find a way, and yes, it might seem like he’s in a bit of a drought at the moment and he might not be scoring the runs that we all expect him to score," Ponting said.

“And certainly, you know, he’s a realist as well. And we all know as batsmen, when you’re struggling and not scoring runs, you don’t need anybody else to tell you. You’re pretty aware of it yourself. But no, I’m every day of the week putting my hand up and not even showing any sort of concern to Virat Kohli. Because I know he will bounce back," he added.

Kohli will have two more innings in Ahmedabad, venue of the fourth Test between India and Australia, to get some runs in red-ball cricket before shifting focus to the ODI series.

