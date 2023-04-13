Chandannagar's 'Spiderman': Abishek Porel Makes an Impression With His Wicketkeeping in IPL 2023

Abishek Porel, son of Chandannagar, Hooghly, has impressed with his wicketkeeping skills while playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The young Bengal glovesman took a stunning catch of Rohit Sharma during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash. Porel jumped in the air to grab the catch and caught the attention of several former and current cricketers. The stunning catch has made the fans start calling him “Spiderman of Chandannagar”. His family at Chandannagar is elated with the success of the 20-year-old on the grand stage.

Porel is touted as the heir to Wriddhiman Saha who no longer plays for Bengal in domestic cricket after shifting his base to Agartala. The young cricketer of Bengal set a precedent by playing against Mumbai Indians. He stopped Rohit Sharma’s brilliant innings by grabbing a sensational catch. With back-to-back impressive outings, many feel that he is the solution to DC’s problems behind the stumps this season.

The young wicketkeeper lives with his parents in a residence near the circus ground in Chandannagar, Hooghly. He did his schooling from Kanailal Vidyamandir School. While he donning the wicketkeeping gloves since the age of four. Apart from his skills at behind stumps, he also has good batting credentials. He first came into the limelight during his association with the 2019 U-19 cricket team. He also enjoyed a good season with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, IPL has always been his dream and finally, he got that opportunity as a replacement for Rishabh Pant in Delhi Capitals.

Abhishek’s father Somnath Porel is impressed by his son’s success but at the same time, he feels that Abishek has to do a lot of hard work and practice to fill-in the big shoes of Rishabh Pant. Somnath is optimistic that his son will prove his worth with the bat too in his debut season.

It was none other than Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals, who gave Porel a chance at the franchise. Ganguly watched him in the nets and was impressed with his skills and after that, he was called to Delhi as Pant’s substitute. The 20-year-old has not disappointed the former India captain so far.

While Abishek’s mother, Anima, was very happy with her son’s success. She said, “Every day I talk to my son once at night. Not about cricket but what he is eating and drinking?” Anima Porel revealed that his son has suffered since childhood but he put up hard work to succeed in cricket. She added, “He still has a long way to go. Our family wants to see our son wearing the jersey of the Indian team in the coming days.”

Abishek, who is just at 20-year-old, has already become the cynosure of the eyes for the people of Chandannagar. The streets of Chandannagar are deserted on the evening of Delhi Capitals matches as everyone wants to keep an eye on their local boy.

