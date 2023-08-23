CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Chandrayaan-3: India Players Celebrate Historic Event in Dublin, Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Lead Wishes

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 18:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Team India players celebrating Chandrayaan-3's success in Dublin (BCCI Twitter)

Team India players celebrating Chandrayaan-3's success in Dublin (BCCI Twitter)

While BCCI shared glimpses of Indian cricketers celebrating the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav among others congratulated their fellow countrymen

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon as ISRO’s historic mission proved to be a colossal success, and the Indian cricket team watched the entire sequence live in Dublin ahead of the third T20I vs. Ireland.

That’s not all, many cricketers of past and present united in their wishes as they celebrated the historic achievement. Team India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav among others posted a wish on social media platform X, while the BCCI shared a video of the Indian players celebrating the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success!

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s glorious reaction also went viral the moment the Chandrayaan-3 rover successfully landed on the moon!

ALSO READ| ‘Asia Cup Ka Wait Hai..’: Reporter Tells Rohit Sharma, Here’s What India Captain Replied | WATCH

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, former India opener Sachin Tendulkar and many other renowned cricketers, athletes and administrators from past and present congratulated their fellow countrymen.

Here’s how the sports fraternity reacted to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing: 

(More to follow..)

