Chandrayaan-3: India Players Celebrate Historic Event in Dublin, Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Lead Wishes

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon as ISRO’s historic mission proved to be a colossal success, and the Indian cricket team watched the entire sequence live in Dublin ahead of the third T20I vs. Ireland.

That’s not all, many cricketers of past and present united in their wishes as they celebrated the historic achievement. Team India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav among others posted a wish on social media platform X, while the BCCI shared a video of the Indian players celebrating the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success!

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s glorious reaction also went viral the moment the Chandrayaan-3 rover successfully landed on the moon!

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, former India opener Sachin Tendulkar and many other renowned cricketers, athletes and administrators from past and present congratulated their fellow countrymen.

Here’s how the sports fraternity reacted to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing:

Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud 🇮🇳Jai Hind!— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023

Historic! We are now on the moon! ️Congratulations to my fellow Indians on the successful landing of Chandryaan-3! So proud of our nation and its continuous progress and success.We will keep going — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 23, 2023

विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high.India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K… pic.twitter.com/WpQn14F1Mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2023

- The to reach the lunar south pole.That’s got a nice ring to itA proud moment for each one of us & a big congratulations to @isro for all their efforts. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 23, 2023

(More to follow..)