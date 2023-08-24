Like Chandrayaan-3, Can India Change Fortunes in WC 2023?: Mumbai Indians' Viral Post

India scripted history on Wednesday when the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon. While the event brought immense joy and pride to the people of the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians took it as a positive sign from the cricketing perspective.

Back in 2019, the Indian Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Chandrayaan-2 but the spacecraft failed to accomplish its mission and was destroyed just before landing. In the same year, Team India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup 2019 semi-final and was knocked out.

Comes the 2023, India became the first country to land on the moon’s south pole. Since the event took place in a World Cup year, the Mumbai Indians are hoping for history to be created in the showpiece event as well.

Comparing the fates of ISRO and the Indian cricket team, MI dropped a collage image on X, formerly known as Twitter. To demonstrate what happened in 2019, they posted the photographs of ex-ISRO chief K Sivan and Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Sivan was in charge of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He broke into tears after the spacecraft failed to reach its destination. Rohit certainly had a similar feeling when India suffered an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Beneath the comparison, MI attached a photo of current ISRO chairman S Somnath, who congratulated his fellow scientists and the country’s people after Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing. Speculating Team India’s success in the upcoming World Cup, MI tweeted, “Believe.”

ISRO live-streamed the landing on its official website as well as on the YouTube channel. As many as 80 lakh people watched the live streaming, making it the platform’s most-watched live event globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in South Africa, also took part in the historic occasion through a video link.

Meanwhile, India hasn’t won any ICC trophy since a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side clinched the Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni was also the captain at the time of the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. Since the marquee event is back on Indian soil, the Indian fans are hopeful that the hosts will be able to replicate the feat this time to end a decade-long wait for an ICC trophy.