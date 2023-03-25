'Changed the Course of the Game': Twitter Bows Down to Issy Wong as She Becomes First Bowler to Bag WPL Hat-trick

Remember the name – Issy Wong!

The right-arm pacer from England set the DY Patil Stadium ablaze on Friday night, setting a phenomenal benchmark in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). In the eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, Wong picked up a hat-trick and became the first-ever bowler to reach this feat. She hunted down the likes of Kiran Navgire (43), Simran Shaikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) to make her outing memorable. Her feat, followed by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 72, helped Mumbai Indians storm into the finals where they will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Issy Wong’s sensational bowling performance (4/15) including the first hat-trick of WPL in the 13th over, demolished the UP batting order. Eventually, UP Warriorz were bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs, losing by a huge margin of 72 runs.

The spectators at DY Patil Stadium were on the edge of their seats when Wong had the first two wickets in her pocket. Once she castled Ecclestone and completed her hat-trick, the crowd shouted out loud while the MI dug out was ecstatic. Meanwhile, appreciation posts and congratulatory messages also began to pour in on social media.

Here’s how the netizens reacted:

What a night for Issy Wong - hat-trick in the WPL eliminator. pic.twitter.com/0XHpXH3B9v— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2023

RECORD ALERT! Issy Wong became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the WPL. She has changed the course of the game in a single over! BCCI • #WPL #TATAWPL #WPL2023 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/NrHca8mB2a — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 24, 2023

i always had a dream to take the hattrick as my role model Rohit sharma sir done it way before in IPL , it was a coincidence tonight he talked to me on the phone call about my game and now i got my first hattrick as well .Issy Wong × Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/b0cZ0U8VC4 — (@RofiedAyush) March 24, 2023

Issy Wong is my moodMumbai Indians means happiness pic.twitter.com/ULpqf5KmME— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 24, 2023

Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s blistering unbeaten 72 powered Mumbai Indians to a daunting 182/4. She was at her brutal best with the bat, clobbering nine fours and two sixes to make an unbeaten 72 from only 38 balls and certainly made the most of an early lifeline when she was on six, with Sophie Ecclestone (2/39) dropping a regulation catch off Rajeshwari Gayakwad at mid-off.

UP Warriorz controlled the first half of the knockout clash here at the DY Patil Stadium largely through their spin bowlers, not allowing the majority of Mumbai batters to get away or notch up any big individual totals, barring Sciver-Brunt, who led the fight for her side.

The right-handed Sciver-Brunt provided much-needed impetus late in the innings for Mumbai Indians in the company of Amelia Kerr (29 off 19 balls, 5x4s), adding 60 runs for the fourth wicket.

