CSK vs LSG Live Stream, IPL 2023: How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Coverage on TV And Online

Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to secure their first win of IPL 2023 when they take the field against Lucknow Super Giants tonight. The IPL 16 match between CSK and LSG is slated to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

In the opening fixture of the season, the MS Dhoni-led side suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans. Chennai batter Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a sublime knock of 92 to guide his side to a challenging total of 178/7. But his stellar performance proved to be futile as Gujarat scored the winning runs with four balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Lucknow will head into the contest after getting the better of Delhi Capitals in their first match for the season. The KL Rahul-led side claimed a 50-run victory to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign on a winning note.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will take place on April 3, Monday.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema.

How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

