Chennai’s Love for MS Dhoni Soars Amid ‘Last Match’ Talk

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was swarming with CSK fans on Tuesday but there was a tinge of sadness on their painted faces: it could well be the last time they might see their ‘Thala’ in his yellow jersey as CSK’s skipper – in Chennai.

As many as 40,000 fans attended the qualifiers match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Almost every other fan boasted some kind of Dhoni signage, be it his Number 7 jersey or other merchandise drawing on his brand image.

Dhoni’s bond with his fans in Chennai straddles across age groups, and it is prominent among the aspiring youths, who said that they arrived at the stadium just to get a glimpse of him.

Fans chanted his name incessantly as they walk closer to the stadium’s entry paths, waving flags and blowing yellow whistles.

“I have bunked classes and I have an exam tomorrow but I still came to see my ‘thala’. I’m lucky that I managed to get ticket for this qualifier match. Can’t miss Thala live at the stadium," said 19-year-old Sreekanth.

Inside the stadium, it is a continuous din of “Chennai Super Kings’ Whistle Podu". Children as young as 4-5 years of age rushed through the entry gates to grab their seats ahead of the start of the match. The occasional toddler in yellow jersey, totally unsure of the new chaotic surroundings, was a testament to the CSK and Dhoni’s devotion by the people of the city. A couple brought their 2.5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter to the game, both in CSK jerseys and blowing whistles.

“I came for Dhoni,” said a schoolkid, who was accompanied by his father. “This is my only opportunity as don’t know if I can get a chance to see Dhoni play next season. I didn’t want to miss out this season as the suspense only continues," he said.

As one would expect, Dhoni’s pan-national appeal drew fans from the northern states and neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh. “I am from Chandigarh. I travelled all the way for Dhoni. I will travel to watch Thala for the finals too as I’m sure CSK will win the IPL cup for the fifth time," said Ram Gopal. Not to be left behind, another fan quipped: “I am from Hyderabad. I have travelled 1000 kilometers to watch the match live from Chepauk."

While it was an exciting moment for fans, it was also bittersweet, given the speculation that this could be the last they might see him in action, at Chennai. Fans still garner hope that Dhoni would continue to play the next season as well.

“I am sure he will play next time as well. He may be 41 years old but he is still the best player. My favourite moment this season was the first match when he hit two sixes and got out. I like the way he finishes a game," a college student said.

It remains to be seen if Tuesday’s game would indeed be the last for Dhoni. But what can be assumed to be forever is the love he has garnered in the southern city, which he has said multiple times that he would continue to cherish for all time.