Chennai Super Kings Star Tushar Deshpande Ties the Knot with Fiance Nabha

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Tushar Deshpande on Monday tied the knot with his fiancé Nabha Gaddamwar. The 28-year-old cricketer from Maharashtra began the second innings of his life just a few days after becoming the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 champions. The MS Dhoni-led side outsmarted the defending champions Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets in a rain-curtailed affair on May 31 in Ahmedabad.

Notably, this is the second wedding in the CSK camp after the team lifted the fifth trophy, equalling the Mumbai Indians’ record for most IPL titles. Earlier, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad also tied the knot with his partner and fellow Maharashtra cricketer Utkarsha Pawar a week ago.

On Monday, CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube shared a picture from Tushar’s wedding on his Instagram story.

Tushar hogged the limelight right in the IPL 2023 season opener, becoming the first Impact player substitute in the tournament’s history. However, he failed to make an impact in the game against the Gujarat Titans. But despite a rough start to his journey this season, Tushar was constantly backed by the captain and the coach. As a result, Deshpande claimed the Purple Cap in the third week itself. The right-arm quick ended the season as CSK’s highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in 14 games.

“In sport, if you go wrong, your mistakes are seen in front of the world. We are humans, we aren’t machines. So, mistakes happen and in IPL, fans want their team to win and we also love the support of the fans. But they need to understand that sometimes we will win and sometimes we will lose. We always give our best,” Deshpande told Sportskeeda in an interview.

Chennai Super Kings roped in Tushar Deshpande ahead of the 2022 IPL at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He got to play just 3 matches last season. However, in 2023, he was utilised in different roles. The youngster bowled with the new ball, was used in the middle overs and also came to deliver in the death. Even though he turned out quite expensive on some occasions, Deshpande was undoubtedly the best wicket-taking option for the Men in Yellow.