Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch TNPL 2023 Online and on TV

Dindigul Dragons are currently the table toppers of the Tamil Nadu Premier League with two wins in two games. They face Chepauk Super Gillies next, who are also in good form winning two out of their last three fixtures and currently sitting in fourth place.

NPR College Ground will host the contest on June 21 with the match set to get underway from 3:15 PM IST. Heading into Wednesday’s game Dindigul Dragons will be looking forward to continuing their undefeated run in the season so far, while Chepauk Super Gillies shall be seeking to move up the table with their win.

Chepauk Super Gillies took on Salem Spartans in their first game of the tournament. They ended up winning the match by 52 runs with Pradosh Parul winning the Player of the Match award. He played a wonderful innings scoring 88 runs in only 55 balls.

His knock included a staggering 12 boundaries and one six. In their second game, Chepauk Super Gillies manage to pick up a victory against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

S Harish Kumar bowled a beautiful game taking two wickets while giving away only 12 runs in four overs. They ended up losing their third game to Lyca Kovai King by eight wickets.

Dindigul Dragons won the first game of their season against Ba11sy Trichy by six wickets. Varun Chakravarty bowled a stellar game as he went on to take three wickets while giving away only 21 runs in four overs.

They won their second game against Siechem Madurai Panthers by seven wickets. Suboth Bhati picked up the Player of the Match award for his three wickets in 21 balls.Both teams head into tomorrow’s game with terrific victories under their belts.

We will just have to wait and see who comes out on top in this clash.Ahead of Sunday’s Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons; here is all you need to know:

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be played on June 21, Wednesday.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be played at the NPR College Ground in Natham, Tamil Nadu.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons begin?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will start at 3:15 PM IST on June 21, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League match?

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League match live streaming?

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons For the Tamil Nadu Premier League?

Chepauk Super Gillies Full Squad: R Sibi, Rajagopal Sathish, S Santosh Shiv, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, B Iyappan, Baba Aparajith (c), Harish Kumar, TD Lokesh Raj, Mathan Kumar (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Rocky B, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rahil Shah

Dindigul Dragons Full Squad: Affan Khader, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Hemanth Kumar, S Arun, Shivan Singh S, R Vimal Khumar, M Mahiavannan, P Saravana Kumar, Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vignesh Puthur, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Baba Indrajith (c and wk), Tamil Dhileepan (wk), Advaith Sharma, VP Diran, G Kishoor, Rohan Ravi Bhutra, M Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, Varun Chakaravarthy