Cheteshwar Pujara Continues to Shine, Slams Second Century For Sussex in One Day Cup 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his impressive form in the English summer as he slammed another century for Sussex in the One Day Cup 2023. The talismanic batter, who recently got dropped from India’s Test squad, has been enjoying good form with the bat for Sussex. The 34-year-old scored his second List A ton in three games to guide Sussex to a four-wicket victory over Somerset.

The premier batter showcased his class once again and scored an unbeaten 117 off 113 balls to help Sussex chase down the 319-run target with 11 balls to spare.

Pujara got dropped from India’s Test side after his flop show in World Test Championship final as India decided to give chances to the young players in the red-ball set-up to kickstart their transition period. He has been scoring consistently well for Sussex in both white and red-ball formats but he failed to same consistency with the Indian team. After getting dropped from Test side, Pujara also slammed a century in Duleep Trophy but there are very slim chances of him making a comeback in the Indian team.

Pujara’s ton on Friday, however, did not bring about any change in Sussex’s position in the group table as they remained at the bottom of group B among nine teams after notching up their first win in this year’s competition.

In fact, Pujara joined Sussex for the reminder of the season after completing his Duleep Trophy assignment for the West Zone.

For someone, who is considered a red-ball specialist, Pujara enjoys an astonishing List A average of 58.48 in 121 games and Friday’s ton was his 16th in the 50-over format. He hit 11 boundaries in the process.

For Somerset, Andrew Umeed (119) and Curtis Campher (101) added 163 runs as they scored 318/6 in 50 overs on good batting strip.

While chasing, Pujara kept the scoreboard ticking at one end while adding 88 runs with Tom Alsop (60) and a few more short but useful stands that took them past the target.

Pujara’s sequence of scores in one day competition is 23 vs Durham, 106 not out vs Northamptonshire, 56 vs Derbyshire before this game.