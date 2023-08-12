'I'll be Back in The Team': Cheteshwar Pujara Hopeful of a Return to India Test Squad

Cheteshwar Pujara is hopeful of a Test comeback after being dropped for the West Indies tour. The Indian batter is currently playing in the England’s domestic One-day Cup and looks to be in a good rhythm.

He notched up his second century of the tournament on Friday, leading Sussex to a four-wicket victory over Somerset. He registered an unbeaten 117 off 113 balls to help his team chase down a mammoth target of 319 runs.

Following the match-winning knock, Pujara appeared in an interview with Sussex Cricket where he revealed his goal to reclaim his spot in the Indian Test unit.

He believes that being constant in first-class cricket will enable the opportunity to achieve his target.

"It's always about getting as many runs as possible in whatever games I play. I am still in the scheme of things. So, I hope that the moment I start scoring more runs in first-class games, I will be back in the team. But I will try and be in the present, try and take one game at a time," Pujara said.

Pujara last time donned the whites for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they suffered a massive 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia.

The top-order batter managed 41 runs across the two innings.

Due to the below-par performance, Pujara lost the opportunity to play a two-match Test series against West Indies that India won 1-0.

This is the second time he has been dropped from the Indian Test Team in the space of 16 months.

The seasoned campaigner is working hard to leave the lean patch behind and is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the One-day Cup following another Indian batter Prithvi Shaw.

Before the Somerset game, Pujara registered a ton against Northamptonshire, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 119 deliveries but it came in a losing cause as Sussex lost the match by three wickets.

India’s next red-ball assignment will in December during the South Africa tour.