Cheteshwar Pujara Slams Third Century For Sussex in Four Matches Ahead of 2023 WTC Final

Talismanic batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his impressive form with the bat in English County cricket as he slammed his third century for Sussex in four matches this season. Pujara, who is leading Sussex this season, brought up another fine century against Worcestershire on Friday.

The Indian Test specialist was once again at his best and scored 136 off 189 balls with the help of 19 fours and one six. The 35-year-old reached the triple-figure mark in 138 balls with 14 fours and a six.

Since his arrival in England for yet another County season, Pujara has played a vital role for Sussex, starting with 115 and 35 against Durham in his side’s two-wicket win. Meanwhile, he failed to get going against Yorkshire in the second match he played this season. However, he bounced back with a resolute knock against Gloucestershire, hitting 151 off 238 balls with 20 fours and two sixes.

Pujara shared a solid 61-run stand for the fourth wicket with premier Australian batter Steve Smith, who has also signed up with Sussex for a three-match stint ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India which will be played from June 7.

Earlier in this game, England seamer Ollie Robinson, who will line-up against the Smith-led Australian batting attack next month, took seven wickets in the first innings for Sussex.

Pujara, who joined Sussex last year, made an enormous impact by scoring 1094 runs County Championship runs, including a record-breaking three double centuries and finished the season with an average of 109.4.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s form in England is a shot in the arm for the Indian team which has been struck by a string of injuries and the unavailability of key players.

Earlier on Friday, opening batter KL Rahul announced his unavailability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League as well as the next month’s World Test Championship final against Australia due to a thigh injury.

Rahul joined the list of Indian players, including fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer, to be ruled out of the WTC final.

