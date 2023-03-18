'Chris Gayle of RCB Women': Twitter Explodes After Sophie Devine's Devastating Innings Against Gujarat Giants

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their second win of the Women’s Premier League with their 8-wicket triumph over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand international Sophie Devine’s swashbuckling 99 helped the Bengaluru-based team to coast to a victory with nearly 5 overs to spare.

Following her brilliant innings, fans took to Twitter to express their awe of the Kiwi player.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik wrote “Oh well HELLLOOOOO SOPHIE DEVINE unreal hitting . 83 m six followed by 94 m six Biggest sixes of the tournament and back to back too Superb @sophdevine77“.

Oh well HELLLOOOOOSOPHIE DEVINE unreal hitting . 83 m six followed by 94 m six Biggest sixes of the tournament and back to back too Superb @sophdevine77 #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter #RCBW — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 18, 2023

One fan wrote likened the player to legendary West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle with a post that read “sophie devine is Chris Gayle of RCB women".

sophie devine is Chris Gayle of RCB women pic.twitter.com/FGDC9aHZjv— Kevin (@imkevin149) March 18, 2023

Another user posted “A standing ovation to one of the greatest knocks in Women’s T20 cricket. Take a bow, Sophie Devine!"

A standing ovation to one of the greatest knocks in Women’s T20 cricket.Take a bow, Sophie Devine! pic.twitter.com/yzcLV07HOT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2023

While another fan likened the Kiwi to one of the most beloved cricketers of all time, AB de Villiers, with a tweet that read “RCB got new AB devilliers in the form of Sophie Devine, what a hitter absolute legend"

RCB got new AB devilliers in the form of Sophie Devine, what a hitter absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/YULtVEBVlG— Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 18, 2023

Another user posted “100 or not , this innings will be the highlight of WPL for me. Still can’t stop thinking about that 94 m six SOPHIE DEVINE, YOU GODDESS !!"

100 or not , this innings will be the highlight of WPL for me . Still can’t stop thinking about that 94 m sixSOPHIE DEVINE, YOU GODDESS !! #RCBvsGG pic.twitter.com/Pb2ezv0p9n— Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) March 18, 2023

Akash Chopra posted “No way. 99. This deserves to be a century. The first of the #TataWPL. Sophie Devine has played the knock of the tournament"

No way. 99. This deserves to be a century. The first of the #TataWPL. Sophie Devine has played the knock of the tournament #RCB— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to fourth position with 4 points in 7 games with their win over Gujarat, as the team from Ahmedabad slid down to fifth in the table.

