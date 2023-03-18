CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Chris Gayle of RCB Women': Twitter Explodes After Sophie Devine's Devastating Innings Against Gujarat Giants

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 23:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Sophie Devine (Twitter)

New Zealand international Sophie Devine's swashbuckling 99 helped the Bengaluru-based team to coast to a victory with nearly 5 overs to spare. Following her brilliant innings, fans took to Twitter to express their awe of the Kiwi player

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their second win of the Women’s Premier League with their 8-wicket triumph over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand international Sophie Devine’s swashbuckling 99 helped the Bengaluru-based team to coast to a victory with nearly 5 overs to spare.

Following her brilliant innings, fans took to Twitter to express their awe of the Kiwi player.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik wrote “Oh well HELLLOOOOO SOPHIE DEVINE unreal hitting . 83 m six followed by 94 m six Biggest sixes of the tournament and back to back too Superb @sophdevine77“.

One fan wrote likened the player to legendary West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle with a post that read “sophie devine is Chris Gayle of RCB women".

Another user posted “A standing ovation to one of the greatest knocks in Women’s T20 cricket. Take a bow, Sophie Devine!"

While another fan likened the Kiwi to one of the most beloved cricketers of all time, AB de Villiers, with a tweet that read “RCB got new AB devilliers in the form of Sophie Devine, what a hitter absolute legend"

Another user posted “100 or not , this innings will be the highlight of WPL for me. Still can’t stop thinking about that 94 m six SOPHIE DEVINE, YOU GODDESS !!"

Akash Chopra posted “No way. 99. This deserves to be a century. The first of the #TataWPL. Sophie Devine has played the knock of the tournament"

Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to fourth position with 4 points in 7 games with their win over Gujarat, as the team from Ahmedabad slid down to fifth in the table.

first published:March 18, 2023, 23:23 IST
last updated:March 18, 2023, 23:23 IST
