‘Close’ Rohit Sharma Dismissal Likely to be Mentioned in Captain’s Report

The last ball of the second over of Mumbai Indians’ chase and Sandeep Sharma bowled a knuckle ball to captain Rohit Sharma. The right-hander didn’t read the variation, made room to go over the off-side, and got into an awkward position. The bails lit up the moment the ball crossed the stumps but it remained a 50-50 call as Sanju Samson’s gloves were close to the bails and it still remains unclear whether it was the ball kissing the top of off or contact with Samson’s gloves.

Samson and Sandeep celebrated the big scalp and Rohit made the long walk back. The on-field umpires didn’t go upstairs to check for the dismissal but replays suggested it was closer than how it looked in real time. Did the ball kiss the bail or Samson’s gloves? Social media remains divided on the dismissal which was discussed in the Mumbai Indians camp too after the stunning six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals last night.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“It was too close. From the front-on visual it looked very close. Surprised that it wasn’t referred for a second look,” a source in the MI camp told News18 CricketNext.

The umpires these days go upstairs for close calls of even wides and no-balls and the MI camp was a touch surprised that no side angle was sought.

“Even the wides and no balls are referred these days. Numerous replays are taken for close boundary or six calls near the ropes. It would have been safer if a side angle was taken. Could have cleared the doubts,” added the source.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

The dismissal wasn’t discussed or addressed at the post-match presentation ceremony but it is reliably learned that it is likely to find a mention in the captain’s report by Rohit. Both captains submit a report at the end of each game where they can address concerns on umpiring too.

“The dismissal and the fact that no side-on-angle replay was taken after the dismissal is likely to be mentioned in Rohit’s report after the game. A captain submits a report after every game where concerns like these can be voiced,” a source aware of developments told News18 CricketNext.

On his 36th birthday, Rohit was dismissed cheaply for just 3 but his side registered an emphatic six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th fixture of the Indian Premier League. Electing to bat, Rajasthan Royals, riding high on a brilliant 62-ball 124 by Yashasvi Jaiswal, posted 212/7.

Mumbai didn’t get off to an ideal start but excellent contributions from Cameron Green (44), Suryakumar Yadav (55), and a 14-ball 45* by Tim David helped them pocket two crucial points and move to the seventh spot in the points table.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

MI needed 17 off the last six balls and David hit three consecutive sixes off Jason Holder to power his side home in thrilling fashion.

“Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves,” Rohit said after the game.

The MI skipper also lavished praise on Jaiswal, who was Player of the Match, for his brilliant hundred which single-handedly powered RR to the mammoth total.

“I watched him last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from, he says he is spending time at the gym, and he was timing really well. Good for him, good for Indian cricket, and good for RR as well,” said Rohit.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here