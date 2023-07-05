'You'll Play Impactful Role in Shaping Future of IND Cricket': Yuvraj, Rajiv Shukla, Others Congratulate Agarkar

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar was named as the chairman of the senior men’s national selection committee on Tuesday. BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape unanimously selected Agarkar and also recommended him for the role of Chairperson of the men’s selection committee.

Agarkar became the fifth member of the India men’s selection panel which already includes Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath. The chief selector’s post was vacant since Chetan Sharma resigned in February in the aftermath of a sting operation conducted on him by an Indian television network.

Meanwhile, people from the cricket fraternity took to social media to congratulate the former speedster. BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla congratulated Agarkar, hoping that Indian cricket will go at the pinnacle during his regime.

“Congratulations to Ajit Agarkar for becoming chairman of the senior selection committee. His wide experience and cool nature will help Indian cricket to go at pinnacle. Thanks a lot to cricket advisory committee and secretary BCCI for the decision. @BCCI @JayShah @imAagarkar,” tweeted Shukla.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated his teammate on being appointed as Team India’s chief selector.

“Congratulations @imAagarkar on your new responsibility as the Chairman of the selection committee! I’m confident that you will play an impactful role in shaping the future of Indian cricket. good luck buddy,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Ajit Agarkar’s appointment as chief selector formalised pic.twitter.com/VnPUW8o0cb— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 4, 2023

I will tell you one thing about Ajit Agarkar as selector. He will be diligent and honest. He might have strong opinions but they will come from a position of strength. I think it is a very good move.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 4, 2023

Ajit Agarkar takes the helm.Congrats on being named Chairperson of #TeamIndia‘s Senior Men’s Team Selection Committee! Best wishes to the rest of the committee - Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath! The task at hand comes with great… pic.twitter.com/rMqxZ82ItQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 4, 2023

According to PTI, Agarkar is expected to get a better remuneration compared to the current paycheck of Rs 1 crore earmarked for the chairman of selectors.

It has been learned that the BCCI wants to get done with the formality of appointing Agarka after which he will chair the selection committee meeting for the T20I squad for the 5-match series against the West Indies.

“Agarkar is the only candidate who appeared for the interview. It was a virtual one as he is currently abroad on a family break,” a BCCI source informed PTI.

The report also stated that there aren’t any notable name from North Zone, who is big enough in stature to take over the coveted post. That is the reason why BCCI will be breaking its age-old convention of appointing one selector from each of the five zones.