Cows Make Guest Appearance On Ground to Halt Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Cricket has always been termed as a game of uncertainties. A wicket or a run can change the decision of the match; a single ball can determine the outcome of a match. In this game, we have seen last-ball thrillers, super-human catches, outstanding performances, and underdog victories and just when you think you have seen it all it surprises you more.

A video is going viral of three cows entering the field in the middle of a match. The incident has become a talking point worldwide. The interesting part is there were fences placed at the boundaries although they were not at par with the international standards, yet the arrangements were made to prevent any such incidents. But all the arrangements went in vain when three cows decided they want to take a lap of the field.

It can be seen in the video that not only players, but the umpires were also trying their best to drive the cows away. All that resulted in an unintentionally funny moment which even left the commentators speechless.

Watch the video:

Soon after the incident, cricket fans joined to share their reactions and experience of playing on a field that would be intruded on by an outsider.

“Used to play at a ground used by the nearby hospital for helicopter landings. If one came in play had to stop,” a user wrote.

Used to play at a ground used by the nearby hospital for helicopter landings. If one came in play had to stop.— Peter Taylor (@pntaylor) June 12, 2023

Another person recalled the experience of playing at a ground where cattle would roam around casually.

We used to have that at my school. Years ago there was a wild herd of cattle that used to roam free across Woodford and our field would be full of cows and their dung. Sports master used to go mad as someone had obviously left the gate open.— JaiP (@JaiP72) June 12, 2023

The video has staked up over 35 thousand views so far.

But this is not the first incident of an animal invading the pitch there have been numerous other incidents throughout history. Recently, in a T20I between India and South Africa in Guwahati, a snake was found strolling freely in the outfield. This led to a stoppage in play for a brief moment.

Chennai has notoriously been famous for dog invasions one of which happened in IPL in a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings which led to a delay in the match.