CPL 2023 to Introduce Red Card Rule to Combat Time-Wasting in T20 Cricket

The men’s and women’s editions of the 2023 Carribean Premier League, announced that teams would have severe penalties for teams that go through their overs slowly as they put a red-card system where the player will be removed if the fielding side is behind the schedule at the start of the 20th over of an innings.

In a statement regarding the subject, CPL’s tournament operations director, Michael Hall said, “We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend. It is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving and we have sensitised both the franchises and our match officials to this duty ahead of the tournament. Our hope is that these in-game penalties are not needed, but we believe they are proportionate and necessary."

The slow over-rate penalties If the bowling team is behind the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, one additional player will enter the fielding circle which means a total of five players will be inside the circle. If the bowling team is behind the required over rate at the start of the 19th over, two additional fielders must enter the fielding circle which means a total of six will be inside the circle. If the bowling team is behind the required over rate in the final over, the team will lose a player from the field which is selected by the captain and will have six inside the fielding circle. The batting side will be expected to keep the game moving. The batters will only receive a first and final warning after which the batting team will be imposed a five-run penalty for each instance of time-wasting.

CPL will use the 85-minutes per innings rule for T20 cricket and the CPL statement conveyed that the issue of time wasting will be monitored more closely in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The 17th over is supposed to be completed by 72 minutes and 15 seconds, the 18th over to be done by 76 minutes and 30 seconds and the final over to be completed by 80 minutes and 45 seconds. The final over should be completed by 85 minutes.

“Over rates will be monitored by the third umpire and communicated to the captains via on-field umpires at the end of every over, as well as to the crowd and TV audience, with graphics showing how far they are behind (or ahead of) the over rate," the statement said. “Dispensations will be given for injuries, DRS and time-wasting by the batting side where appropriate."

The men’s CPL 2023, is set to begin on August 15, with the Jamaica Tallawahs going up against the St Lucia Kings in Gros Islet and the women’s edition will take place on August 31 with the first game being the Barbados Royals going against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Barbados.