'Crazy Stuff': Jason van der Merwe and Jacob Mulder's Sensational Catch Leaves Internet In Awe

The old adage that ‘catches win matches’ might have been proven wrong during the European Cricket League T10’s Qualifier 1 yesterday but that could hardly deter the social media from expressing their bewilderment at the on-field spectacle. CIYMS cricketers Jason van der Merwe and Jacob Mulder pulled off a sensational display to complete an incredible catch during a Qualifier against Dreux.

Merwe, who was positioned at deep mid-wicket, made a backward dive to take a catch. The Irishman did manage to grab the ball but realising he has already crossed the boundary line, while being airborne, Merwe promptly threw it to Mulder. But the drama did not stop there. Mulder, who was present in the right place at the right time, juggled the ball before overstepping the boundary rope.

The catch eventually stood as Merwe and Mulder showcased a mindboggling teamwork to dismiss Dreux batter, Ahmad Nabi. The incident took place on the fourth delivery of the fourth over.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Best Bowling Attack Belongs to RCB and That is Their Combined X-Factor - Sanjay Manjrekar

The overwhelming catch soon became a talking point after a video of the dismissal went viral on social media. The Twitter handle of European Cricket also shared a clip of the catch. “This astonishing team catch from CIYMS is our HCL Software Play of the Day,” the caption read.

This has to be one of the craziest catches in recent times - unbelievable stuff. pic.twitter.com/xoPYogVQHb— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 25, 2023

One Twitter user lauded the display by stating that “these types of catches are three times worth to watch than those monstrous sixes.”

These types of catches are 3 times worth to watch than those monstrous sixes— ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 25, 2023

A certain person hilariously pointed out, “Bro already started celebrating while the other guy was still completing the catch.”

Bro already started celebrating where the other guy was still completing the catch.— Govind Varma (@varmagovind0507) March 25, 2023

“Jersey No. 21 just wanted to be involved,” commented another social media user.

No. 21 just wanted to be involved— Mira_khalifa_- (@Mirakhalifa5) March 25, 2023

Voicing a similar opinion another Twitter user commented, “Second fielder’s additional effort at the boundary and the catch were not required at all. Clearly showing off.”

Second fielder’s additional effort of touching boundary and catch was not required at all. Clearly sawing off 😂😂😂— 🇮🇳 MahiRat FanClub 🇮🇳 (@MahiRatFans) March 25, 2023

Another person lavished praise on the commentators. “And commentary too,” the tweet read.

And commentary too 🔥🔥🔥— Khan (@Khanmohammed12) March 25, 2023

“Crazy stuff,” tweeted another person.

Crazy stuff— Amit Pathania (@pathania86) March 25, 2023

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli Lacked ‘Planning’ During Chennai ODI Loss To Australia, Says Mohammad Kaif

Coming back to the game, the astonishing catch helped CIYMS in bagging the wicket of Dreux batter Ahmad Nabi. The Dreux opening batter departed after producing a blistering knock of 10-ball 28. Earlier, batting first, CIYMS posted a total of 125/6 in 10 overs. Dreux, ultimately, scored the winning runs with four balls to spare.

Get the latest Cricket News here