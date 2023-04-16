'Credit to Shahrukh Khan for the Way He Finished': Sikandar Raza Hails PBKS Finisher

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza credited Shahrukh Khan for finishing the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from a tense situation to seal the win for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Raza scored his maiden IPL fifty and was named Player of the Match for his sensible 57-run knock but it was Shahrukh who stayed till the end to help Punjab register a thrilling two-wicket victory at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday night.

Sikandar said that there were a few demons in his mind when he got out in the 18th over. Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Sikandar in the 18th over as the Zimbabwean all-rounder went for a big shot but was caught near the boundary rope for 57.

However, the Zimbabwean all-rounder gave credit to Shahrukh to seal the victory for Punjab

“It feels great, to be honest. When I got out, there were a few demons. Credit to Shahrukh for the way he finished," he said in the post-match presentation.

The PBKS stated that IPL is one of the biggest stages and after a couple of underwhelming performances, he was feeling a bit of pressure before the LSG clash.

“If we had not won, I might not have felt so good. It is one of the biggest stages and now that you are here, you want to do well. I had average games (prior to tonight) so that was the emotion I was carrying as well but it was important to channelise it," he said.

Sikandar suggested that Jitesh Sharma’s wicket was a turning point of the game otherwise match would have finished an over early.

“Jitesh’s wicket was very crucial. We all know how he bats. If he stayed for 6-8 balls, he would have finished the game by himself," he added.

Shahrukh started off with a maximum which once again pulled PBKS back in the game as he also hit the match-winning four in the final over.

Sikandar said that he was confident in Shahrukh’s skills to finish the game for the side.

“Then Shahrukh came out and hit the first ball for six, and I felt really confident that he can finish off the game," he concluded.

