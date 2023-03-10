Daily Cricket News Updates: Khawaja, Green Put Australia in Cruise Control in 4th Test; RCB vs Warriorz in WPL 2023

Read more

For India, Mohammed Shami took 2 wickets on the first day, while Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja both chipped in with a solitary wicket each. It wasn’t a day for the spinners but Shami did impress, and so did Umesh Yadav.

Australia will resume action on Day 2 from 255/4, with Khawaja at 104 and Green at 49.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is also looking to challenge India for the World Test Championship final berth. The Lankan Lions have travelled to New Zealand looking to find a way into the WTC final.

In their first innings, Sri Lanka scored 255, while New Zealand struggled a bit and lost 3 wickets early.

Apart from Sri Lanka and New Zealand’s first Test, there is also the Women’s Premier League match tonight between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

On Thursday, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the top-of-the-table clash. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side thus consolidated their place at the top.

In tonight’s clash, RCB will look to pick up their first win in the WPL 2023, after losing their most recent game to Gujarat Giants. After 3 matches, Smriti Mandhana’s side is yet to win a single match.

The Warriorz meanwhile also lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals, and they are in third place, hoping to surpass DC in the league table with a victory tonight.

