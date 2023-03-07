CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home »Cricket Home » Live Cricket News: Delhi Capitals Take on UP Warriorz; KL Rahul's Career of Two Halves

Live now

Cricket Updates, Tuesday: Follow our live blog to stay updated with all the latest developments from the world of cricket today including but not limited to the Border Gavaskar Trophy, England tour of Bangladesh, WPL 2023, PSL and more

Curated By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 10:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Follow here latest updates from the world of cricket today. (Pic Credit: WPL)

The action in Women’s Premier League continues with Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz locking horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai tonight. With two wins out of two attempts, Mumbai Indians have taken the top spot on the WPL 2023 points table while Delhi Capitals are second having played one match less. UP Warriorz are third in the list and a win today could see them trade places with their latest opponents tonight. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants are yet to record their first win having lost two matches each. Read More

Mar 07, 2023 10:54 IST

The Biggest Cricket Stadium in The World

Mar 07, 2023 10:45 IST

Matches to Watch Out For Today

  • Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz (WPL 2023)
  • Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans (PSL 2023)
Mar 07, 2023 10:44 IST

KL Rahul's Test Career in Numbers: A Tale of Two Halves

While Rahul averaged over 40 for a major part of his first 24 Test matches, his average has been dropping down ever since and has never seen the positive side of 40 in last 23 Tests. Read More Here.

Mar 07, 2023 10:43 IST

'Can't Say Much to Bowlers When Batters Are Not Putting Up Runs'

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has put the blame on her batters after the franchise started their WPL 2023 campaign with back-to-back defeats.  “We could have learnt to put down a better score. We have to accept this defeat and come back better. 2-3 batters got into 20s but could not make it count including myself,” said Mandhana. Read More Here.

Mar 07, 2023 10:42 IST

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket today

Meanwhile, the BCCI could appeal against ICC’s verdict on the Indore pitch which the governing body rated as ‘poor’ after the third Test between India and Australia lasted just over seven sessions. The Indian cricket board has 13 days to lodge the appeal. The pitches for the Nagpur and Delhi matches received ‘average’ ratings. After the rating, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had hit out at the critics while reminding how the Gabba Test last year didn’t even last two days.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh avoided a clean sweep by winning the third and final ODI against England. After being kept to a modest 246-all out in 48.5 overs, Bangladesh produced a superb show with the ball to bowl out the world champions on 196 for a big 50-run win. England though clinched the series 2-1 but the hosts would have gained some confidence ahead of a three-match T20I series against the same opponent that starts from Thursday.

Ricky Ponting has advised Australia and India (should they qualify) to select teams that will be suitable to the English conditions if the two teams square off in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June.

“…it’s just a one-off Test match, it will be really important to pick the team that you think is going to have the most success in those conditions,” Ponting told ICC.

“The Oval can be a really, really good place to bat as long as the sun is out, it’s probably as good a wicket as any in the UK. So I think that’s what it would come down to for India. It would just come down to assessing the conditions and then maybe forgetting about this last series that’s just been played. The conditions that we’re seeing here (in India) are quite extreme. If it was Australia and India, they would both look at the conditions and pick the team that they think was best to win that one-off game,” he added.

