Live Cricket News: Delhi Capitals Take on UP Warriorz; KL Rahul's Career of Two Halves

Read more

Meanwhile, the BCCI could appeal against ICC’s verdict on the Indore pitch which the governing body rated as ‘poor’ after the third Test between India and Australia lasted just over seven sessions. The Indian cricket board has 13 days to lodge the appeal. The pitches for the Nagpur and Delhi matches received ‘average’ ratings. After the rating, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had hit out at the critics while reminding how the Gabba Test last year didn’t even last two days.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh avoided a clean sweep by winning the third and final ODI against England. After being kept to a modest 246-all out in 48.5 overs, Bangladesh produced a superb show with the ball to bowl out the world champions on 196 for a big 50-run win. England though clinched the series 2-1 but the hosts would have gained some confidence ahead of a three-match T20I series against the same opponent that starts from Thursday.

Ricky Ponting has advised Australia and India (should they qualify) to select teams that will be suitable to the English conditions if the two teams square off in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June.

“…it’s just a one-off Test match, it will be really important to pick the team that you think is going to have the most success in those conditions,” Ponting told ICC.

“The Oval can be a really, really good place to bat as long as the sun is out, it’s probably as good a wicket as any in the UK. So I think that’s what it would come down to for India. It would just come down to assessing the conditions and then maybe forgetting about this last series that’s just been played. The conditions that we’re seeing here (in India) are quite extreme. If it was Australia and India, they would both look at the conditions and pick the team that they think was best to win that one-off game,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here