Daily Cricket News Live: Rahul Dravid Dismisses Pitch Talk ahead of 4th Test, GG v RCB in WPL

preparing for the fourth and final Test, starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

India are leading the series 2-1 and need to win the fourth Test to secure a place in the WTC final while Australia would like to win the match to finish the series 2-2 and return home with a lot of pride.

With so much at stake for both teams, the pitch for the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium here was under focus when India head coach Rahul Dravid came in for a pre-match press conference.

The Indian coach was surprised when told that the curator has kept two strips under cover and said he had no idea why that was so.

“I don’t know why two strips are covered. I never asked him why he covered the other one, but I don’t know what that was. But yeah, I mean, I think we’re playing on this one, so I don’t know what, I have no idea what the other one (is covered),” said Dravid.

Dravid said that he only had a look at the pitch that would be used for the Test.

“It looks OK to me. And I mean, I think whatever the wicket is, it honestly doesn’t matter. There’s just a lot of talk about pictures all the time. They’re the same for both teams,” said the former India captain.

The coach said every pitch has some challenges for the players — sometimes for the bowlers, and other occasions for the batters. But added that players have to learn to play on them.

“Sometimes it does get more challenging. It is more challenging for the bowlers at times, it’s more challenging for the batsman at times. You know, wickets are like that. Whatever it is. We have to learn to play on them, we have to learn to adjust, and we’ve played on some challenging wickets overseas as well,” said Dravid.

