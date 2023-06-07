CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cricket West Indies Announce Tentative Schedule for India Tour Comprising 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 16:44 IST

New Delhi, India

CWI announce tentative schedule for India tour

A tentative schedule has been shared among the boards of Cricket West Indies (CWI) which stated that Barbados, Trinidad, and Guyana will host six white-ball games, including three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals

Team India will be touring West Indies next month, in July 2023, to play a couple of Test matches, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which got underway on Wednesday at The Oval.

According to cricket.com, a tentative schedule has been shared among the boards of Cricket West Indies (CWI) which stated that Barbados, Trinidad, and Guyana will host six white-ball games, including three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals. The final two T20Is will be played in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

However, the formal dates are yet to be announced. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t finalised the schedule yet but the final fixture is expected to be rolled out later this week. The report further stated that the members of the BCCI and CWI are expected to meet during the World Test Championship final in London.

Here’s the tentative schedule:

2-match Test series: July 12 to 24

1st Test: July 12-16 in Dominica

2nd Test: July 20-24 in Trinidad

3-match ODI series, July 27 to August 1

1st ODI: July 27 in Barbados

2nd ODI: July 29 in Barbados

3rd ODI: August 1 in Trinidad

5-match T20I series, August 4 to August 8

1st T20I: August 4, Trinidad

2nd T20I: August 6, Guyana

3rd T20I: August 8, Guyana

    4th T20I: August 12, Florida

    5th T20I: August 13, Florida

