Shivam Dube Snubs Deepak Chahar in his All-time CSK XI, Gets Challenged for a One-on-one Match

India allrounder Shivam Dube has named his all-time Chennai Super Kings XI captained by MS Dhoni which features a number of former international stars including the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey among others.

Dube picked Hayden and Hussey as his openers with Suresh Raina following them at no. 3. The middle-order comprises Ambati Rayudu who announced his retirement from Indian cricket earlier this year.

Joining Rayudu is his skipper Dhoni who will be followed by allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and former South Africa international Albie Morkel.

The legendary West Indian Dwayne Bravo is the third of the four allrounders Dube has picked in his dream team.

Spin legend Harbhajan Singh has made the cut as the specialist spinner while former India fast bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji has also been given a spot.

Dube has picked himself as the fourth allrounder a clip shared by CSK on their Instagram account.

Shivam Dube’s CSK XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Albie Morkel, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Shivam Dube

CSK fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who didn’t find a place, was quick to pull Dube’s leg with a relevant question in the comment section: “@dubeshivam next year as bowler khelega hum kaha jaege? (Next year you will play as a bowler so where do I fit in?).

And Chahar added by challenging Dube to a one-on-one challenge to decide who takes the spot.

“@dubeshivm sabse pahle next year tere or mera match hoga 1 over ka I will bowl 1 over to you you bowl 1 over to me let’s see who wins and take the spot ? (We will play a match of one over each next year, whoever wins, takes the spot)" Chahar added.

Dube responded by humbly leaving a spot vacant.

“@deepak_chahar9 tere liye maine abhise spot chod diya hai,kya tu tabki baat kar raha hai (I have already vacated a spot for you)," he wrote,

However, Chahar hilariously insisted on the one-over challenge.

“@dubeshivam nahi muze match chahea spot nahi (No, I want the match)," he posted.

And finally, Dube agreed.

“@deepak_chahar9 chal jaisa tu bole (As you say)", he replied.

Dube played a vital role in CSK’s record-equaling fifth IPL title win earlier this season. The franchise finished a poor ninth last season in the standings but made a remarkable comeback by beating Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected title clash in Ahmedabad.