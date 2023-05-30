'A Fairytale Finish, Can Smile for Rest of my Life': Ambati Rayudu After Finishing his IPL Career With 6th Trophy

Ambati Rayudu was elated after winning the 2023 Indian Premier League trophy in his last Indian Premier League match. Rayudu announced before the finale that the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans to be his last match in the IPL. The veteran batter made it count with a quickfire 19-run knock off just 8 balls. It was a crucial contribution considering the situation of the game.

He smashed Mohit Sharma for a couple of sixes and a four in the 13th over which shifted momentum in Chennai Super Kings’ way.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Highlights

After the title triumph, the 37-year-old said that he can smile for the rest of his life now.

“It’s a fairytale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life," Rayudu told broadcasters.

He further thanked his family members to stay by his side during his incredible cricketing journey.

“All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible," he added.

Meanwhile, the thrilling finale went to the wire as CSK needed 10 runs off the last two balls and it was Ravindra Jadeja who stood tall and smashed a six and a four to seal the deal for CSK.

Rayudu’s teammate Deepak Chahar revealed that the veteran batters had a belief about winning the title and said they always try to give their best and they eventually won the trophy.

“Every time, we had a discussion, he (Rayudu), kept telling me that I am going to win the final. He had the belief! When you are playing, you just want to contribute. It was a simple plan. Me and Rayudu were discussing, whenever we play, we will give our best and win the title," Chahar said.

Rayudu finished his IPL career with joint-most 6 IPL trophies as a player alongside Rohit Sharma. While he ended his illustrious IPL career with 4348 runs at an average of 28.23.