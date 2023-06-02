Most Successful IPL Team, CSK or MI? Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard's Hilarious Banter: WATCH

Chennai Super Kings equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles this time after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final. In terms of the number of championships, Chennai and Mumbai are considered to be the two most successful sides in IPL history. But stats and numbers did not deter Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard- two IPL legends- from engaging in hilarious banter while deciding the successful franchise in competition. Bravo and his former West Indies teammate Pollard talked about the highly contentious matter while taking a car ride together. Mumbai batting coach Kieron Pollard started the discussion by asking Bravo how it felt to lift the IPL trophy for the record-fifth time. Chennai bowling coach Bravo, on the other hand, kept on arguing why MS Dhoni’s men are the best side in the history of the tournament. Asking cricket fans to settle the debate, Bravo also shared a video of their conversation on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Bravo aka SIR Champion🏆🇹🇹 (@djbravo47)

“Can someone help me settle this debate? Apparently, the LLORD Kieron Pollard believes that his team is the most successful IPL team. Let the record show that Chennai Super Kings is the most successful IPL team. Furthermore, Kieron Pollard wants to talk about trophies. Let the records show AGAIN this is now my 17th title while Kieron Pollard you are still on #15. You have some serious catching up to do. Put some respect on my name, please. Thank you very much #sirchampion,” the caption read.

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard’s playful banter soon sparked a huge debate and the post garnered more than one million views on Instagram.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery in Mumbai

The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians did not take too much time in coming up with a terrific proposal. Reacting to the video, they asked: “How about a series of 3 Super-over matches hosted in Mumbai, Chennai and Trinidad?”

Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Pravin Tambe felt that both Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard “are champions.”

One fan came up with a heartwarming reply by commenting, “RCB- Most successful team, it’s easy to win cups but damn hard to win hearts.”

top videos

With 183 wickets to his name, Dwayne Bravo is the second-most successful bowler in IPL history. Kieron Pollard, on the hand, guided Mumbai Indians to five IPL trophies and two Champions League titles.

Chennai Super Kings claimed their fifth IPL trophy this time after getting the better of Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final.