CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Hurt by a big defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings will look to regain some confidence in their upcoming IPL 2023 clash against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the opening fixture of Sunday’s doubleheader and will begin at 3:30 PM IST. In their previous game, Chennai also suffered a defeat.

A disappointing show from their batting unit resulted in the 32-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals, which saw them lose the top spot on the points table.

Punjab Kings had a nightmarish outing with the ball in their last appearance with Lucknow putting up a massive total of 257. The Punjab bowlers need to address the issues immediately as they will need to overcome a star-studded Chennai batting unit in the next game. Punjab have won four out of their eight matches so far this season.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

CSK vs PBKS Probable XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs PBKS Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

