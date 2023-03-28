CSK Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Chennai Super Kings Team

It’s going to be an emotional IPL 2023 for four-time winners Chennai Super Kings with their beloved captain and icon MS Dhoni in all likeliness taking part in his final season as a player. The franchise will want to give a fitting farewell to their talisman whose name has become synonymous with CSK.
Besides, CSK will also be itching to bounce back after a forgettable IPL 2022 as they finished 9th in the 10-team competition. The result was nothing short of a nightmare for one of the most successful franchises in the history of the league and they would want to leave that show behind and produce a show that fits their reputation.
One of the biggest changes this season is the return to home-and-away format and CSK will be aiming to create a fortress at the M Chidambaram Stadium. While their season starts with a clash against defending champions Gujarat Titans. their first home game will be against Lucknow Super Giants.
Their final league match will be against Delhi Capitals on May 20.
CSK splurged a whopping Rs 16.25 crore in signing Ben Stokes and will be hoping the England allrounder will justify the price tag.
CSK Team Full Schedule For IPL 2023
- GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
- CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
- MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
- CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
- RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
- CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
- KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST
- RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST
- CSK vs PBKS on April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
- LSG vs CSK on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST
- CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
- CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
- CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
- DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST
