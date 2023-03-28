CSK Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Chennai Super Kings Team

It’s going to be an emotional IPL 2023 for four-time winners Chennai Super Kings with their beloved captain and icon MS Dhoni in all likeliness taking part in his final season as a player. The franchise will want to give a fitting farewell to their talisman whose name has become synonymous with CSK.

Besides, CSK will also be itching to bounce back after a forgettable IPL 2022 as they finished 9th in the 10-team competition. The result was nothing short of a nightmare for one of the most successful franchises in the history of the league and they would want to leave that show behind and produce a show that fits their reputation.

One of the biggest changes this season is the return to home-and-away format and CSK will be aiming to create a fortress at the M Chidambaram Stadium. While their season starts with a clash against defending champions Gujarat Titans. their first home game will be against Lucknow Super Giants.

Their final league match will be against Delhi Capitals on May 20.

CSK splurged a whopping Rs 16.25 crore in signing Ben Stokes and will be hoping the England allrounder will justify the price tag.

CSK Team Full Schedule For IPL 2023

GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs PBKS on April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST LSG vs CSK on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST

