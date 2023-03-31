CSK's Tushar Deshpande Scripts History, Becomes First Impact Player in IPL

Young India pacer Tushar Deshpande scripted history by becoming the first ‘Impact Player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings chose to pick Deshpande as the Impact Player by replacing him with veteran batter Ambati Rayudu after their innings in the opening match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni didn’t waste much time after CSK’s innings as he straightaway opt for the Impact Player. He had five options to pick the player to replace Rayudu as CSK picked Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane and Nishant Sindhu as the substitute players.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Owing to the implementation of the Impact Player rule, the teams can change one of their players in the Playing XI in the middle of the game. The teams have the option to select an impact player from the five substitute players they select at the start of the match. The player can only be one of the five substitutes.

It was Deshpande’s eighth match in IPL as he has so far claimed four wickets in the cash-rich league.

However, it was not an ideal start for Deshpande as the Impact Player. He leaked 29 runs from the two overs.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match no. 1 Live Score

CSK skipper Dhoni at the toss talked about the Impact Player rule as he suggested that the all-rounder’s influence will become less with its introduction.

“It’s a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule," Dhoni said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans also used the Impact Player in their innings as Sai Sudarshan replaced injured Kane Williamson and came out to bat at number 3 in a 179-run chase.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad was all class in his 92 off 50 balls as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 178 for seven against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL opener here on Friday.

Gaikwad regaled the near capacity crowd here with his sublime strokeplay. It was a display of effortless hitting from Gaikwad, who relied on his lofted drives over extra cover and crisp pull shots to collect as many as nine sixes.

Get the latest Cricket News here