CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Can Rejuvenated Delhi Capitals Continue Improvement Against Chennai Super Kings?

Rossouw also showing some form, DC top-order appears quite solid now.

They face a big challenge in Chennai Super Kings tonight. It will be the first time that these two teams are clashing this season with the reverse fixture scheduled for the next weekend. CSK have been quite sorted and steadily have shown improvement across departments. And at Chepauk, they will hope to consolidate the second spot on the table, hoping to maintain a comfortable distance from the other challengers for the playoffs spot.

DC, currently at the bottom of the pile, will join the tight race for the playoffs should they win tonight.

CSK vs DC Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

