CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Can Rejuvenated Delhi Capitals Continue Improvement Against Chennai Super Kings?

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 16:32 IST
Chennai, India
CSK vs DC LIVE, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals have shown signs of improvement. Four wins from their last five IPL 2023 matches certainly indicate considering the five defeats in a row they endured at the start of the season. Their batters are firing, especially the overseas recruits but David Warner, a figure of consistency when DC were struggling, has suddenly lost his touch when others have made rapid progress. He did score a half-century in DC’s first win but since then has scored 45 in the next four innings including a duck. Fortunately, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh have produced sparkling efforts with the bat. And with Rilee Read More
Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals tonight hoping to register their fourth win at home. With six wins, four defeats and one no result, CSK are currently second on the points table and a win tonight will strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs. On the other hand, for DC it’s going to be another night when they will hope to keep their chances of making it to the top-four alive. A defeat here for them could be catastrophic.
They face a big challenge in Chennai Super Kings tonight. It will be the first time that these two teams are clashing this season with the reverse fixture scheduled for the next weekend. CSK have been quite sorted and steadily have shown improvement across departments. And at Chepauk, they will hope to consolidate the second spot on the table, hoping to maintain a comfortable distance from the other challengers for the playoffs spot.
DC, currently at the bottom of the pile, will join the tight race for the playoffs should they win tonight.
CSK vs DC Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
