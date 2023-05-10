CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Chennai Weather Forecast And Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are set to face off against the Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk stadium on Wednesday. This promises to be an exciting clash especially since the Delhi Capitals have got on a bit of a roll and come into this match after a comprehensive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they will have their task cut out in Chennai, especially with the crowd and the playing conditions on offer.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings come into this match after a dominating win over the Mumbai Indians. The side looks settled and the pitch conditions suit them perfectly. MS Dhoni has been using his bowlers effectively and the return of Deepak Chahar has given the side another string in their bow.

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Chepauk in Chennai.

What happened in the last IPL game at Chepauk in Chennai?

Chennai Super Kings hosted Mumbai Indians in the last IPL game in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings put in a dominant performance with the ball and restricted Mumbai to 139 for 8, before chasing it down with ease in the 18th over.

What is the average score at Chepauk in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Chepauk is 163.

CSK vs DC Head-To-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 27 times in the IPL. CSK have won 17 games while the Delhi Capitals have won 10 matches.

CSK vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chepauk is expected to be on the slower side and will assist the slower bowlers. However, batters need to dig in and asses the conditions as runs will be on offer once they apply themselves and look to bat deep into the innings.

Weather Report

The weather in Chennai is expected to set fair on May 10. The temperature is expected to hover between 28°C to 35°C on the match day with 70%-82% humidity . There is a seven per cent chance of rain.

